Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Syneos Health, Inc.

BENSALEM, Pa., March 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the April 30, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Syneos Health, Inc. (“Syneos Health” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SYNH ) securities between May 10, 2017 and February 27, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Syneos Health investors have until April 30, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Investors suffering losses on their Syneos Health investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com .

On February 27, 2019, Syneos disclosed that the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) commenced an investigation into the Company’s revenue accounting policies, internal controls and related matters, and requested that the Company retain certain documents for the periods beginning with January 1, 2017. On this news, Syneos’ share price fell $10.31 or 19.8%, to close at $41.70 per share on February 28, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The Complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Syneos Health's internal control over financial reporting was inadequate; (2) concerns regarding Syneos Health's internal control over financial reporting would result in heightened regulatory scrutiny and an SEC investigation into the company's revenue accounting policies, internal controls and related matters; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about Syneos Health's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased shares of Syneos Health during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than April 30, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com , or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com .

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.