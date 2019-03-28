Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Syneos Health, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 05:43pm EDT

BENSALEM, Pa., March 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the April 30, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Syneos Health, Inc. (“Syneos Health” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SYNH) securities between May 10, 2017 and February 27, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Syneos Health investors have until April 30, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Syneos Health investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On February 27, 2019, Syneos disclosed that the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) commenced an investigation into the Company’s revenue accounting policies, internal controls and related matters, and requested that the Company retain certain documents for the periods beginning with January 1, 2017. On this news, Syneos’ share price fell $10.31 or 19.8%, to close at $41.70 per share on February 28, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The Complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Syneos Health's internal control over financial reporting was inadequate; (2) concerns regarding Syneos Health's internal control over financial reporting would result in heightened regulatory scrutiny and an SEC investigation into the company's revenue accounting policies, internal controls and related matters; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about Syneos Health's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased shares of Syneos Health during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than April 30, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith
Howard G. Smith, Esquire
215-638-4847
888-638-4847
howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com
www.howardsmithlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:53pSMART & FINAL STORES : Hundreds of Smart & Final Employees Join to Create Los Angeles Dodgers Logo Formation
PR
05:52pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : to cut shift, 1,500 jobs at Canadian minivan plant
RE
05:52pDUNDEE CORPORATION : Announces Conversion of First Preference Shares, Series 5
AQ
05:52pDUNDEE CORPORATION : Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018 Financial Results
AQ
05:52pDEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP)
GL
05:52pLYFT : valued at $24.3 billion in first ride-hailing IPO
RE
05:51pDIOS FASTIGHETER : Diös Fastigheter´s Annual Report for 2018
PU
05:51pLEGAL & GENERAL : How do we boost UK infrastructure? By investing in People, Places, Productivity and Prosperity
PU
05:51pSURGERY PARTNERS : Summary ToggleSurgery Partners Announces Pricing of New Note Offering
PU
05:51pBOYD GAMING : Freestyle Jam, Featuring Top Artists of the ‘80s and ‘90s, Returns to Orleans Arena April 26
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : BAYER : shares sag after U.S. jury verdict in Roundup cancer trial
2TESLA : TESLA : Pre-effective amendment to an S-4 filing
3DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : bondholders back restructuring in blow to bid hopes
4SWEDBANK : SWEDBANK : Raided in Russia Probe
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : U.S. FAA says handling aircraft approval on its own would cost $1.8 billion

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.