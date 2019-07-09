Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Equity Bancshares, Inc.

BENSALEM, Pa., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming July 12, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased Equity Bancshares, Inc. (“Equity Bancshares” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EQBK ) securities between May 11, 2018 and April 22, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



On April 22, 2019, after the market closed, the Company reported a $4.1 million net loss for first quarter 2019, partly due to a $14.5 million impairment for loss against a credit relationship.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $4.76, or over 16%, to close at $24.71 per share on April 23, 2019, thereby damaging investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that the Registration Statements were false and misleading and omitted to state material adverse facts. Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company lacked adequate internal controls to assess credit risk; (2) that, as a result, certain of the Company’s loans posed an increased risk of loss; (3) that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur significant losses for certain substandard loans; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased shares of Equity Bancshares during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than July 12, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

