Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against CBL & Associates Properties, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/09/2019 | 07:49pm EDT

BENSALEM, Pa., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming July 16, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased CBL & Associates Properties, Inc.  (“CBL & Associates” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CBL) securities between November 8, 2017 and March 26, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors suffering losses on their CBL & Associates investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On March 26, 2019, the Company disclosed that it had settled for $90 million a class action suit alleging that CBL & Associates overcharged its tenants for electricity.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.47, nearly 25%, to close at $1.44 per share on March 27, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Company was the target of a class action suit that could result in tens of millions or even hundreds of millions of dollars in liability; and (2) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased shares of CBL & Associates during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than July 16, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith
Howard G. Smith, Esquire
215-638-4847
888-638-4847
howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com
www.howardsmithlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:18pWOOLWORTHS : Southwest Sydney organic farm to expand with $250,000 grant from Woolworths Organic Growth Fund
PU
08:17pPELE MOUNTAIN RESOURCES : Bhang Completes Reverse Takeover Transaction
AQ
08:16pLady Gaga to launch beauty line on Amazon as retailer targets cosmetics business
RE
08:15pDEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Dynagas LNG Partners LP
GL
08:13pAppetising prospects - Uber founder takes aim at South Korea's shared kitchen market
RE
08:13pFACEBOOK : Wants Help From Lawmakers and Others on Cryptocurrency, Senators Told -CNBC
DJ
08:08pJINDALEE RESOURCES : Appendix 3B
PU
08:08pRENAULT : McLaren Racing to stick with Sainz, Norris in 2020
AQ
08:08pBANK OF JAPAN : Corporate Goods Price Index (June) 
PU
08:07pAlex Zheng, Former VP and CTO of Search at Baidu, Joins VIPKid as CTO
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S., China to relaunch talks with little changed since deal fell apart
2SK HYNIX INC : Japan, South Korea raise stakes in dispute over forced labor
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Mexico calls out Louis Vuitton for using traditio..
4BP PLC : BP evacuates staff, shuts in production at four U.S. Gulf of Mexico platforms
5VALE : VALE : Brazil court convicts miner Vale for damages caused by deadly dam rupture

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About