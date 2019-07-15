Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Intelligent Systems Corporation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/15/2019 | 07:41pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming September 9, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased Intelligent Systems Corporation (“Intelligent Systems” or the “Company”) (NYSE: INS) securities between January 23, 2019 and May 29, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors suffering losses on their Intelligent Systems investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On May 24, 2019, Aurelius Value published a report alleging that the financial expert of the Company’s Audit Committee, Parker H. Petit (“Petit”), had engaged in improper accounting practices and that its Chief Executive Officer had engaged in many undisclosed related-party transactions.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $4.18, more than 10%, to close at $34.93 per share on May 24, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on May 30, 2019, Grizzly Research LLC published a report alleging that the Company’s employees take control of undisclosed shell companies in Asia, which then engage in undisclosed related-party transactions “to either round-trip revenue back to [Intelligent Systems] or siphon money out of the company.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $6.82, or over 20%, to close at $26.99 per share on May 30, 2019, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Petit, the “financial expert” on Intelligent Systems’ Audit Committee engaged in accounting fraud as the CEO of MiMedx Group, Inc.; (2) that the Company’s CEO, Leland Strange, engaged in undisclosed related-party transactions with Petit and others and had an undisclosed personal relationship with the Company’s auditor; (3) that the Company had its employees set up or take control of shell companies in Asia so they could partake in undisclosed related-party transactions for the purpose of either fabricating revenue for the Company and/or siphoning money out of the Company; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased shares of Intelligent Systems during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than September 9, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:40pMARLIN GLOBAL : MLN â“ July 2019 monthly update
PU
08:35pSTOCKLAND : First of its kind boutique taphouse coming soon to Stockland Birtinya
PU
08:35pEXPONENT : ACI Automotive Product Liability Litigation
PU
08:32pL BRANDS (LB) ALERT : Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into L Brands, Inc.; Investors Encouraged to Contact Firm
PR
08:32pNOVA MINERALS LTD (ASX : NVA) 3D modelling confirms large IRGS target at Estelle Gold
AQ
08:31pMORGAN STANLEY : rates PPT as Equal-weight
AQ
08:31pROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP : Files Class Action Suit Against Reckitt Benckiser Group plc
BU
08:25pAltech Chemicals Ltd HPA Plant Construction Update
AW
08:22pALT RESOURCES LTD (ASX : ARS) More High Grade Gold Intercepts at Tims Find Mt Ida
AQ
08:21pROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Community Health Systems, Inc. Investors of Important July 29th Deadline in the Securities Class Action– CYH
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : BAYER : U.S. judge slashes Roundup jury award to $25.3 million; Bayer still plans to appeal
2AMS does not see 'sufficient basis' for continuing takeover talks with Osram
3NINE ENERGY SERVICE INC : NINE ENERGY SERVICE : Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and C..
4PAYPAL HOLDINGS : PAYPAL : launches international money transfer service Xoom across Europe
5Gotranverse Targets Australian Quote-to-Cash Market with Opening of New Sydney Data Center

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About