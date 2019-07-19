Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.

BENSALEM, Pa., July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming July 22, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (“RCI Hospitality” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RICK ) securities between August 10, 2017 and May 10, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



On December 11, 2018, RCI Hospitality stated that it could not timely file its annual report with the SEC due to “delays in completing the audit of its financial statements for the year ended September 30, 2018.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.37, or approximately 6%, to close at $22.33 per share on December 12, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on May 10, 2019, RCI Hospitality stated that it could not timely file its quarterly report with the SEC for the period ended March 31, 2019 due to pending investigations concerning negative articles published in mid- and late 2018 about the company.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.67, or over 7%, to close at $20.48 per share on May 13, 2019, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company engaged in numerous transactions with the CEO, including lending him significant sums of money; (2) that these practices were reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny of the Company; (3) that, as a result of investigations into the Company’s governance, the Company would be unable to timely file its financial statements; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

