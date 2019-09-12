Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Netflix, Inc.

BENSALEM, Pa., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming September 20, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased Netflix, Inc. (“Netflix” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NFLX) securities between April 17, 2019 and July 17, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



Investors suffering losses on their Netflix investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com .

On July 17, 2019, after market hours, Netflix disclosed that it only acquired 2.7 million new subscribers, significantly below its forecast of 5 million new subscribers, during second quarter 2019.

On this news, shares of Netflix fell $47.34 per share, or over 13%, over two consecutive trading sessions to close at $315.10 per share on July 19, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Netflix would not be able to gain its expected target number of new subscribers in the second quarter of 2019; (2) that Netflix would also lose subscribers from the United States in the second quarter of 2019; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased Netflix securities during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than September 20, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com , or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com .

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.