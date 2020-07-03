Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/03/2020 | 12:31pm EDT

BENSALEM, Pa., July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming July 21, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who acquired Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (“Hamilton Beach Brands” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HBB) securities between February 27, 2020 and May 8, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors suffering losses on their Hamilton Beach Brands investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On May 11, 2020, Hamilton Beach Brands disclosed that it could not timely file its first quarter 2020 quarterly report due to “certain accounting irregularities with respect to the timing of recognition of selling and marketing expenses and the classification of certain expenditures within the statement of operations at its Mexican subsidiary.” The Company also revealed that its “Audit Review Committee has commenced an internal investigation” regarding “the realizability of certain assets of the Mexican subsidiary.”

On this news, the Company's share price fell $1.03, or nearly 9%, to close at $10.43 per share on May 11, 2020, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that Hamilton had inadequate disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting, particularly with respect to one of its Mexican subsidiaries; (2) consequently, the Company’s accounting included certain irregularities with respect to the timing of recognition of selling and marketing expenses and the classification of certain expenditures within the statement of operations at this Mexican subsidiary, as well as potential misconduct with respect to the realizability of certain assets of the Mexican subsidiary; (3) as a result of all the foregoing, Hamilton could not accurately attest to its financial results, particularly with respect to these metrics, and was consequently at an increased risk of delaying the filing of its period reports with the SEC; and (4) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Hamilton Beach Brands securities, you may move the Court no later than July 21, 2020, to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith
Howard G. Smith, Esquire
215-638-4847
888-638-4847
howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com
www.howardsmithlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:07pCommerzbank CEO offers to resign to give bank a fresh start
RE
01:05pTurkish suspect tells court Ghosn mused on Hollywood movie of escape from Japan
RE
01:05pVA-Q-TEC AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
01:04pKEYSTONE INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
01:01pXTM : Onboards the 251st Franchised Salon - Integrates With POS Software for Instant Payouts to Salon Stylists
AQ
01:01pCONN : ROSEN, A LEADING, LONGSTANDING, AND TOP RANKED FIRM, Reminds Conn's, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - CONN
PR
01:01pCOVID-19 : Significant Shift in Strategy of  Global Automated Microbiology Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Abbott Laboratories and Agilent Technologies Inc. | Technavio
BU
01:00pIBERDROLA : Clean technology projects line up bids for $1 billion EU support
RE
01:00pPower Group Announces Delay in Filing Interim Financials Caused by COVID-19
NE
12:58pEDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BYD COMPANY LIMITED : Chinese Car Makers Rally After Positive Sales Forecast
2FLATEX AG : FLATEX AG: Free float increases to 70%
3GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. : GILEAD SCIENCES : COVID-19 antiviral remdesivir gets conditional EU clearance
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT CORP : Credit Suisse gives a Sell rating
5WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : After Wirecard review, Singapore launches probe into Citadelle, Senjo Group

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group