Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Deadline looms for agreement on Swiss-EU ties

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/16/2019 | 07:51am EDT
FILE PHOTO: An EU flag flies beside Switzerland's national flag near the German-Swiss border in Rheinfelden

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss ties with the European Union, its biggest trading partner, face a critical test this week as Brussels decides whether the two sides have made enough progress on a stalled draft treaty to head off punitive measures set to start at the end of June.

After more than four years of negotiations produced a draft text in November, the Swiss government this month tentatively endorsed the accord but said it needed clarifications on three areas -- protecting Swiss wages, regulating state aid, and spelling out citizens' rights -- before it could sign off.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker -- whose term ends on Oct. 31 -- responded that he was prepared to clear up any questions but wanted this done by Tuesday, when the Commission reviews relations with Switzerland.

The Commission's main leverage is its recognition of Swiss stock exchanges as equivalent to EU bourses, which allows them to access the bloc's single market and which is due to expire at the end of June. [nL8N1Y83D5]

Finding language to address Swiss concerns on state aid and the rights of EU citizens living in Switzerland -- but without reopening the draft accord for renegotiation -- does not look insurmountable, people close to the situation say.

But tackling Swiss measures to protect Europe's highest wages from EU workers crossing the border on cheaper temporary assignments -- a main bone of contention for a decade -- looks like a harder nut to crack. [nL8N1Y238W]

The head of the Swiss SGB labour union federation, Pierre-Yves Maillard, stuck to a hard line, telling the SonntagsZeitung paper it would be impossible to find a solution by autumn.

"The government can speak to Brussels in the weeks ahead and discuss a treaty, but there is no basis at present to find a concrete solution or even wrap up a treaty," he added.

Complicating matters are Swiss parliamentary elections on Oct. 20, with mainstream parties loath to hand the anti-EU Swiss People's Party (SVP) a treaty deal that the SVP could use as a stick with which to beat the three other coalition members.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Keith Weir)

By Michael Shields

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:30aMARKET SNAPSHOT: The Fed May Break A Lot Of Stock-market Investors' Hearts Next Week
DJ
07:51aSwiss measures to safeguard stock market amid EU row
RE
07:51aDeadline looms for agreement on Swiss-EU ties
RE
07:45aCongressional Leaders Quietly Seek to Bridge Partisan Divide Over Funding
DJ
07:45aMarkets Send Mixed Signals on Trade Battle
DJ
07:44aChinese regulators will restructure Baoshang Bank as soon as possible
RE
06:39aECOWAS ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES : moves to improve Air navigation within the region
PU
05:45aAs China Tariffs Loom, Some U.S. Companies Say Buying American Isn't an Option
DJ
05:45aNew China Tariffs Move Closer With Public Hearings This Week
DJ
04:20aChina prepared for long trade fight with the U.S. - party journal
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : India to impose retaliatory tariffs on 28 U.S. goods from Sunday
2EMIRATES NBD BANK PJSC : EMIRATES NBD BANK : Dubai non-oil sector sees solid growth in output
3DXB ENTERTAINMENTS PJSC : DXB ENTERTAINMENTS : Rove Hotels opens new property at Dubai Parks and Resorts
4AIRBUS SE : EXCLUSIVE: Boeing seeking to reduce scope, duration of some physical tests for new aircraft - sour..
5Saudi Energy Minister hopes OPEC agrees to extend production cut 'early July'

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About