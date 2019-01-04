Deal-closing tool, heymate, adds new board member and two strategic advisors

ZUG, Switzerland, Jan 04, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- heymate, the portable deal-closing tool, which allows workers in the gig economy to create, negotiate and settle offer-for-work contracts in under 20 seconds on any non-transactional marketplace, proudly announced the appointment of a new board member and two strategic advisors.



The new strategic advisors and the board member, who are also investors, will help guide heymate through its public launch, provide connections with their wide and diverse equity investor networks and support the scalability of the platform as it reaches a global audience over the next two years.



"To prepare for heymate's next stage of growth, we needed intellectual firepower that would help us in tech-ops, business scaling, international go-to-market initiatives, and corporate governance," said heymate's CEO and founder, Philipp Toth.



Heymate's new Board of Directors member:



Dr. Matteo Maccio

Dr. Matteo Maccio is the Chief Financial Officer and Executive Committee member of Falcon Private Bank, a leading Swiss wealth manager and the first private bank in Switzerland to provide institutional crypto-asset management solutions. Besides being an experienced angel investor, Matteo has held various senior management positions at several Swiss banks, such as CFO, Chief Risk Officer, and Chief Accountant.



"I personally admire his deep understanding of accounting, tax and capital market rules - a very important value-add to the corporate governance of a Swiss AG with significant growth ambitions," Toth said, when welcoming Dr. Matteo Maccio to his Board of Directors.



Heymate's new strategic advisors:



Alain Kunz

Alain Kunz is the CEO and founder of the Swiss Crypto Valley embedded TokenSuisse AG, a leading European provider for crypto asset investment solutions. He is an expert in blockchain venture investing and has international clients, including institutional asset advisors, family offices, commercial and private banks, as well as Ultra High Net Worth individuals.



"With his vast network as well as his passion for deep-tech businesses Kunz will have a high impact on our joint venture ambitions and equity placement activities," Toth said.



Saeed Gouda

Saeed Gouda, the managing partner at Berlin- and Zug-based ZEOS CAPITAL, is a serial entrepreneur with international success in scaling tech companies, specializing in e-commerce, m-commerce, and blockchain. Two mobile marketplace companies that he founded were acquired by Rocket Internet and Carousell. He also led DeliveryHero's international pre-IPO growth.



"Gouda's tremendous company building experience and global network in the digital marketplace sector will be highly instrumental to heymate's growth," Toth said.



About heymate:

Heymate aims at bringing gig-economy micro-entrepreneurs the flexibility they want while securing their revenue. The heymate platform helps to simplify and formalize deal terms and conditions, manage escrow payment and resolving disputes, all while offering an ecosystem of services such as getting short-term and on-demand insurance, micro-loans, etc., to support micro-entrepreneurs as they grow.



