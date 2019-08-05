Log in
DealFlow Events Announces The Healthcare MSO Conference on Sept. 27 in New York

08/05/2019 | 10:45am EDT



Investors and Physicians Will Gather to Discuss Management Services Organizations in Healthcare 

NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE --  DealFlow Events is pleased to announce the first annual Healthcare MSO Conference, set for September 27 in New York City.

This event brings together investors, physicians, and healthcare service providers for a day of networking, education and deal-making. This forum delivers valuable and unique ideas, while answering all your questions about the use of management services organizations in healthcare – including corporate finance structure, accounting, legal and regulatory matters, and operational issues. The conference schedule includes ample opportunities to connect with professionals.

Here are just some of the topics slated for discussion by our expert panelists during this conference:

  • State of the MSO market
  • Healthcare M&A trends and implications
  • Financing management services organizations
  • Inherent risks of physician-owned MSOs
  • Private Equity Investments in healthcare services
  • Strategic alternatives for Independent Physician Groups
  • …and much more

A Q&A follows each presentation to provide you with even more actionable ideas. 

Private equity investors are drawn to the fragmented field of medical services because of high profit margins and strong growth, while physicians see benefits in joining or creating their own MSO because of the move toward a value-based healthcare system where the MSO structure can improve patient care and create financial benefits. Our experts illustrate current trends and best practices that enable these two groups to improve the healthcare marketplace while producing lucrative results for stakeholders.

Corporate sponsors of The Healthcare MSO Conference include: athenahealth, Elliott Sauter, CSG Partners, Nixon Peabody, RRBB, Parsons Behle & Latimer, and CureMD.

Learn more about the conference, review the full agenda and meet your panelists at https://healthcaremsoconference.com/.

Whether you’re a physician involved with or interested in MSOs, a healthcare executive or an investor evaluating the market, The Healthcare MSO Conference is the best opportunity of the year to learn financial strategies, network and stay up-to-date in this rapidly evolving space.  

This event will likely sell out. Register today at https://healthcaremsoconference.com/ticket-pricing/.

Questions? Contact DealFlow Events at (516) 876-8006 or email Charlie Napolitano at charlie@dealflow.com.

About DealFlow
When it comes to the business of finance, the tag line “A DealFlow Event” is widely recognized as a dependable symbol of quality. We’ve produced more than 200 conferences, seminars, and webcasts on a variety of financial topics over nearly 20 years. These events are the signature programs in their respective markets, offering high-quality content and unequaled professional networking opportunities.

For more information about our events business, visit www.dealflowevents.com.

For more information about some of our other projects, visitwww.dealflow.com.




