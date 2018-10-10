Log in
DealFlow Events Sets Date for The SPAC Conference 2019 

10/10/2018 | 04:01pm CEST


Hear from the Experts on Trends, Deal Strategies and Acquiring Targets

New York, NY, Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- DealFlow Events announces that the annual SPAC Conference will be held Feb. 7, 2019, in New York City.

Special purpose acquisition companies are gaining in popularity. Many prominent executives and private equity firms have launched their own SPACs and are actively seeking acquisition targets.

This event offers a forum for discussion about deal trends and why SPACs and other alternative IPO techniques are gaining in favor with investors looking to deploy capital for lucrative returns. DealFlow Events is assembling a best-in-class program of experts for The SPAC Conference 2019, where you can learn from the brightest minds in the business about what’s going on with SPACs. 

Take advantage of our Early Bird Registrationsavings now to reserve your seat at the table.

Here is just some of the agenda featured at this event:

Finance Trends

  • How strong market conditions support a wide array of SPACs
  • The latest on structuring acquisitions
  • Managing resale restrictions
  • Avoiding hefty underwriting discounts vs. traditional IPOs

Maintaining Momentum

  • Communicating with key stakeholders
  • How to build credibility as an operating company
  • Wooing new investors with sensible long-term strategies

Positioning Private Companies as a SPAC Target

  • What investors are looking for
  • Understanding costs
  • You don’t need to be the “flavor of the month” to succeed
  • Coordinating SPAC management

Market Outlook

  • Data speaks volumes: SPACs continue to be an attractive vehicle
  • Market interest remains strong, with positive IPO vital signs
  • Tech, biotech and healthcare companies continue to be prime targets, but for how long?

Since 2008, The SPAC Conference hosted by DealFlow Events has offered the largest gathering of investors, bankers and management teams in the business. We had a capacity crowd at last year’s SPAC Conference. Following this event, attendees gave us some of the best reviews in DealFlow history. 

Register nowand visit the regularly updated SPAC Conference websiteto learn more.

We’re gathering for The SPAC Conference 2019 at the TKP Conference Center, conveniently located in Midtown Manhattan.

About DealFlow
When it comes to the business of finance, the tag line “A DealFlow Event” is widely recognized as a symbol of quality. We’ve produced over 200 conferences, seminars, and webcasts on a variety of financial topics over the last 16 years. These events are the signature programs in their respective markets, offering high-quality content and unequaled professional networking opportunities.

For more information about our events business, visit www.dealflowevents.com.

For more information about our other businesses, visit www.dealflow.com.


Media Contact

Charlie Napolitano

DealFlow Events

charlie@dealflow.com

516-876-8006 ext. 20

Dealflow Logo.png


