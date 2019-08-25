Dealer Trade : Announces Partnership with ŠKODA UK Dealer Network

ŠKODA UK has partnered with Dealer Trade to launch ŠKODA Market, an innovative remarketing solution for their dealer network.

Dealer Trade offers a fully mobile ‘app’ based service that ŠKODA retailers can utilise via their tablets or mobile phones to list and sell their part exchange vehicles for free. The process from listing to sale typically takes under 3 hours - significantly faster than most traditional disposal routes, saving time as well as money.

Furthermore, using the app’s ‘closed’ network feature, ŠKODA dealers can advertise over-age franchise vehicles exclusively for other ŠKODA retailers to purchase, promoting flexible movement of stock and retention of valuable ŠKODA vehicles within the network.

Dealer Trade provides a ‘free to sell’ facility which will contribute to significantly reducing the ŠKODA network’s trade disposal costs, currently estimated at nearly £2.5m per annum.

With the ability to list and sell a vehicle within a matter of hours, the Dealer Trade app also sends push notifications direct to user’s mobile devices listing upcoming auctions that match their preferences, so they don’t miss out on potentially valuable used stock.

Wayne Ryder, Managing Director of Dealer Trade (UK) said, “We’re thrilled to be partnering with ŠKODA UK in providing their dealer network with a cost-effective online remarketing solution. This partnership will allow us to provide our online community with even greater volumes of good quality stock.”

Barney Butterell, (ŠKODA UK) National Used Car Manager, added: “In a highly competitive used car market we are always looking for ways to help our retailers save money and increase profits. Dealer Trade offers an efficient and free disposal route for all vehicles potentially saving as much as £150 per transaction. At network level this can make a big difference.”

Dealer Trade Holdings is an unlisted public company headquartered in Brisbane, Australia completing a product expansion into the United Kingdom in 2017 and with the launch of Car Record in the United States in July 2018.

For more information on Dealer Trade please visit www.dealertrade.co.uk

ENDS

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190825005034/en/