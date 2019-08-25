Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dealer Trade : Announces Partnership with ŠKODA UK Dealer Network

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/25/2019 | 11:40pm EDT

ŠKODA UK has partnered with Dealer Trade to launch ŠKODA Market, an innovative remarketing solution for their dealer network.

Dealer Trade offers a fully mobile ‘app’ based service that ŠKODA retailers can utilise via their tablets or mobile phones to list and sell their part exchange vehicles for free. The process from listing to sale typically takes under 3 hours - significantly faster than most traditional disposal routes, saving time as well as money.

Furthermore, using the app’s ‘closed’ network feature, ŠKODA dealers can advertise over-age franchise vehicles exclusively for other ŠKODA retailers to purchase, promoting flexible movement of stock and retention of valuable ŠKODA vehicles within the network.

Dealer Trade provides a ‘free to sell’ facility which will contribute to significantly reducing the ŠKODA network’s trade disposal costs, currently estimated at nearly £2.5m per annum.

With the ability to list and sell a vehicle within a matter of hours, the Dealer Trade app also sends push notifications direct to user’s mobile devices listing upcoming auctions that match their preferences, so they don’t miss out on potentially valuable used stock.

Wayne Ryder, Managing Director of Dealer Trade (UK) said, “We’re thrilled to be partnering with ŠKODA UK in providing their dealer network with a cost-effective online remarketing solution. This partnership will allow us to provide our online community with even greater volumes of good quality stock.”

Barney Butterell, (ŠKODA UK) National Used Car Manager, added: “In a highly competitive used car market we are always looking for ways to help our retailers save money and increase profits. Dealer Trade offers an efficient and free disposal route for all vehicles potentially saving as much as £150 per transaction. At network level this can make a big difference.”

Dealer Trade Holdings is an unlisted public company headquartered in Brisbane, Australia completing a product expansion into the United Kingdom in 2017 and with the launch of Car Record in the United States in July 2018.

For more information on Dealer Trade please visit www.dealertrade.co.uk

ENDS


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:18aChina's yuan slumps to 11-year low, stocks fall as U.S. trade war escalates
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:14aChina's yuan slumps to 11-year low, stocks fall as U.S. trade war escalates
RE
12:09aNISSAN MOTOR : Infiniti names new design chief as another non-Japanese executive exits
RE
12:05aSchaffner Group adjusts expectations for the current fiscal year
TE
12:04aJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Oklahoma judge to deliver judgment in state's opioid lawsuit
AQ
08/25DEALER TRADE : Announces Partnership with ŠKODA UK Dealer Network
BU
08/25MINOTAUR EXPLORATION (ASX : MEP) JERICHO an Emerging Top-Tier Copper Asset
AQ
08/25Pony.ai collaborates with Toyota for future of autonomous mobility
GL
08/25Oil falls as trade war raises recession fears
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump, Abe say U.S. and Japan have agreed in principle on trade deal
2Australia's big banks gear up for capital raising rush
3DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : Berlin could cap rents at 7.97 eur per square metre - Tagesspiegel
4CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP : CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL : Sinopec Corp 1st Half Net Profit Falls 25% on L..
5CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY : China Coal Energy 1st Half Net Profit Rose 22% on Year
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group