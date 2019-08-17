DealerSocket : CEO Sejal Pietrzak Ranks Number Seven on Top SaaS CEOs List

Annual ranking of top CEOs in SaaS places Pietrzak as the only automotive executive

The Software Report has released their annual listing of the Top 50 SaaS (Software as a Service) CEOs, and DealerSocket’s President and Chief Executive Officer has come in at number seven in the ranking. Pietrzak is the only CEO from an automotive company to make the list.

DealerSocket President and CEO Sejal Pietrzak (Photo: Business Wire)

The exceptional CEOs on the Top 50 list were selected based on nomination submissions from colleagues, peers, and other software industry participants. Nominees were reviewed across a number of key attributes including integrity, intellect, drive, emotional intelligence, organizational culture, and operational skill. They were most closely evaluated based on qualitative and substantive commentary provided on the CEOs character.

“Ms. Pietrzak’s listing as one of the few women on the list, and the only CEO from an automotive company, speaks to her leadership and high performance as the CEO of the innovative SaaS company DealerSocket,” said J. Carlos, Editor of The Software Report. “Selection to this year’s awards list was highly competitive, and the nominations for Ms. Pietrzak set her apart from the thousands of others we received.”

The most highly regarded CEOs had a high volume of nominations showing consistency to primary characteristics comprising the individual’s effective leadership style. The Software Report was impressed with the outpouring of support, respect and admiration for these leaders. It became clear that to build a high performing organization supported by a constructive and enduring culture, the CEO needed to possess a unique set of rare skills.

“I’m honored to be listed among so many well-known and deserving CEOs of great software companies,” said Pietrzak. “At DealerSocket, we believe that technology has the power to transform the automotive experience, which is why we invest in innovation and unparalleled customer service. Our ranking on the Top 50 SaaS CEOs list is a reflection of the hard work and dedication shown by the entire DealerSocket team.”

To view a list of the Top 50 CEOs in SaaS, visit www.thesoftwarereport.com/the-top-50-saas-ceos-of-2019/

About DealerSocket

DealerSocket is a leading provider of software for the automotive industry, offering a suite of seamlessly integrated products to help dealers sell and service vehicles more profitably, while improving their customers’ experience. DealerSocket’s suite of products includes advanced Customer Relationship Management (CRM), innovative Digital Retail, Marketing and Websites, robust Vehicle Inventory Management, insightful Analytics Reporting, and solutions to streamline dealer operations such as Desking, Credit Reporting, Compliance, and an independent-geared Dealer Management System (DMS) for dealers of all sizes. DealerSocket’s software has helped customers sell more than 100 million vehicles throughout its 18-year history. For more information, visit DealerSocket.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook .

