DealerSocket Launches an Upgraded Version of Their Inventory+ Software

New enhancements offer dealers greater control and visibility achieving higher profit per vehicle

DealerSocket, Inc., a leading software provider for the automotive industry, today announced an upgraded version of its Inventory+ software solution. The inventory management tool now touts a new, easy-to-use interface, intuitive navigation, and expanded reporting capabilities that provide value to both single-store operations and multi-rooftop dealer groups. The new features enable customers to sell their vehicles at a greater profit, which is in line with DealerSocket’s longstanding focus on profit over velocity.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190605005857/en/

DealerSocket's Inventory+ (Photo: Business Wire)

“After listening to our customers, we invested significant capital and resources to make Inventory+ a best-in-class product focused on the primary needs of dealers,” said DealerSocket President and CEO Sejal Pietrzak. “Our upgraded version of Inventory+ is yet another step as we continue transforming our inventory management product suite to support the entire vehicle lifecycle. Our software gives our customers full control of their inventory strategy and ensures they are stocking the right vehicles to yield the highest profits.”

DealerSocket’s Inventory+ now has a user experience and design that matches the rest of the company’s suite of products, meaning that a user of DealerSocket’s suite will have familiarity and experience with the design, making the training of staff on DealerSocket’s software simpler and more effective for dealers.

The enhancements and innovations for Inventory+ include:

All New Inventory Manager with a Simpler User Experience: Considered the hub of Inventory+, Inventory Manager now has a new look and feel with a powerful search engine and group management capabilities. Tasks that previously took hours to complete can now be performed in minutes, whether managing inventory across a single lot or a multi-store group.

Considered the hub of Inventory+, Inventory Manager now has a new look and feel with a powerful search engine and group management capabilities. Tasks that previously took hours to complete can now be performed in minutes, whether managing inventory across a single lot or a multi-store group. Bulk Pricing Engine: Built into the backbone of Inventory Manager is Bulk Pricing, which dealers and dealer group operators can use to identify new and used vehicles by age, trim, make, along with other attributes, and adjust pricing by dollar amount or percentage. Pilot customers using the new bulk pricing engine are making real-time price changes to vehicles on their lot to match market conditions, allowing them to sell faster and at a greater profit.

Built into the backbone of Inventory Manager is Bulk Pricing, which dealers and dealer group operators can use to identify new and used vehicles by age, trim, make, along with other attributes, and adjust pricing by dollar amount or percentage. Pilot customers using the new bulk pricing engine are making real-time price changes to vehicles on their lot to match market conditions, allowing them to sell faster and at a greater profit. Transportation Notifications: Inventory+ can now notify a shipper or carrier when a group trade or dealer transfer occurs. With two clicks, dealers can send a shipper or carrier all the pertinent information to quickly and efficiently order vehicle transportation.

Inventory+ can now notify a shipper or carrier when a group trade or dealer transfer occurs. With two clicks, dealers can send a shipper or carrier all the pertinent information to quickly and efficiently order vehicle transportation. Group Management: Along with the strong business intelligence available within Inventory+, dealer groups can segment by region, pre-owned, and a host of other attributes. The new Group Management capabilities provide powerful inventory management, reporting and analytics, group trade, and centralized appraisals.

Along with the strong business intelligence available within Inventory+, dealer groups can segment by region, pre-owned, and a host of other attributes. The new Group Management capabilities provide powerful inventory management, reporting and analytics, group trade, and centralized appraisals. Transparent Reporting and Analytics: The new reporting engine has more comprehensive capabilities for dealer groups that provides more transparency across stores, taking away the costly and time-consuming manual reports.

“DealerSocket’s fundamental objective with our Inventory+ software has always been about maximizing profit for our dealers. The major enhancements we have just released ensure that every vehicle has an opportunity to be sold at a timely profit,” said Steve Meeker, DealerSocket’s General Manager of Inventory+. “Whether a dealer has a single lot or multiple rooftops, the innovative functionality we released today will provide benefits to help our dealers grow their business successfully.”

To learn more, visit www.dealersocket.com/inventoryplus

About DealerSocket

DealerSocket is a leading provider of software for the automotive industry, offering a suite of seamlessly integrated products to help dealers sell and service vehicles more profitably, while improving their customers’ experience. DealerSocket’s suite of products includes advanced Customer Relationship Management (CRM), innovative Digital Marketing and Websites, robust Vehicle Inventory Management, insightful Analytics Reporting, and solutions to streamline dealer operations such as Desking, Credit Reporting, Compliance, and a Dealer Management System (DMS) for used car dealers of all sizes. DealerSocket employs nearly 1,000 team members serving more than 8,000 dealerships. For more information, visit DealerSocket.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190605005857/en/