DealerSocket Launches an Upgraded Version of Their Inventory+ Software

DealerSocket,
Inc., a leading software provider for the automotive industry, today
announced an upgraded version of its Inventory+ software solution. The
inventory management tool now touts a new, easy-to-use interface,
intuitive navigation, and expanded reporting capabilities that provide
value to both single-store operations and multi-rooftop dealer groups.
The new features enable customers to sell their vehicles at a greater
profit, which is in line with DealerSocket’s longstanding focus on
profit over velocity.
“After listening to our customers, we invested significant capital and
resources to make Inventory+ a best-in-class product focused on the
primary needs of dealers,” said DealerSocket President and CEO Sejal
Pietrzak. “Our upgraded version of Inventory+ is yet another step as we
continue transforming our inventory management product suite to support
the entire vehicle lifecycle. Our software gives our customers full
control of their inventory strategy and ensures they are stocking the
right vehicles to yield the highest profits.”
DealerSocket’s Inventory+ now has a user experience and design that
matches the rest of the company’s suite of products, meaning that a user
of DealerSocket’s suite will have familiarity and experience with the
design, making the training of staff on DealerSocket’s software simpler
and more effective for dealers.
The enhancements and innovations for Inventory+ include:
-
All New Inventory Manager with a Simpler User Experience:
Considered the hub of Inventory+, Inventory Manager now has a new look
and feel with a powerful search engine and group management
capabilities. Tasks that previously took hours to complete can now be
performed in minutes, whether managing inventory across a single lot
or a multi-store group.
-
Bulk Pricing Engine: Built into the backbone of Inventory
Manager is Bulk Pricing, which dealers and dealer group operators can
use to identify new and used vehicles by age, trim, make, along with
other attributes, and adjust pricing by dollar amount or percentage.
Pilot customers using the new bulk pricing engine are making real-time
price changes to vehicles on their lot to match market conditions,
allowing them to sell faster and at a greater profit.
-
Transportation Notifications: Inventory+ can now notify a
shipper or carrier when a group trade or dealer transfer occurs. With
two clicks, dealers can send a shipper or carrier all the pertinent
information to quickly and efficiently order vehicle transportation.
-
Group Management: Along with the strong business intelligence
available within Inventory+, dealer groups can segment by region,
pre-owned, and a host of other attributes. The new Group Management
capabilities provide powerful inventory management, reporting and
analytics, group trade, and centralized appraisals.
-
Transparent Reporting and Analytics: The new reporting engine
has more comprehensive capabilities for dealer groups that provides
more transparency across stores, taking away the costly and
time-consuming manual reports.
“DealerSocket’s fundamental objective with our Inventory+ software has
always been about maximizing profit for our dealers. The major
enhancements we have just released ensure that every vehicle has an
opportunity to be sold at a timely profit,” said Steve Meeker,
DealerSocket’s General Manager of Inventory+. “Whether a dealer has a
single lot or multiple rooftops, the innovative functionality we
released today will provide benefits to help our dealers grow their
business successfully.”
To learn more, visit www.dealersocket.com/inventoryplus
About DealerSocket
DealerSocket is a leading provider of software for the automotive
industry, offering a suite of seamlessly integrated products to help
dealers sell and service vehicles more profitably, while improving their
customers’ experience. DealerSocket’s suite of products includes
advanced Customer Relationship Management (CRM), innovative Digital
Marketing and Websites, robust Vehicle Inventory Management, insightful
Analytics Reporting, and solutions to streamline dealer operations such
as Desking, Credit Reporting, Compliance, and a Dealer Management System
(DMS) for used car dealers of all sizes. DealerSocket employs nearly
1,000 team members serving more than 8,000 dealerships. For more
information, visit DealerSocket.com
