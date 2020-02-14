DealerSocket : to Unveil Seven Innovations Within Its CRM at NADA

Innovations Aimed at Creating Efficiencies Within the Store and Helping Dealers Deepen Relationships with Their Customers

DealerSocket, Inc., a leading software provider for the automotive industry, will be showcasing seven new enhancements within its customer relationship management (CRM) software at NADA, February 15 – 17, in Las Vegas. Some of the innovations on display at NADA include new texting capabilities, consumer privacy management updates, along with Facebook and OEM integrations that enable and power dealers to deepen relationships with their customers and prospects. DealerSocket will also preview new versions of its Desking tool and Desk Log solutions.

“The automotive business is all about relationships. DealerSocket wants to enable our dealers to build deep, meaningful relationships with their customers and prospects by creating configurable technologies that catalyze their unique brands,” said Darren Harris, executive vice president and general manager of DealerSocket’s CRM. “DealerSocket’s latest innovations, which we’ll be premiering at our NADA booth, will help dealers create differentiating shopper experiences that result in time savings and lower costs for dealerships. Our CRM is launching several new great enhancements for NADA, once again proving that DealerSocket’s CRM is the best in the market.”

DealerSocket’s CRM, a system that simplifies and centralizes customer interactions to create memorable and positive sales experiences, will debut new and upcoming enhancements that personalize consumer engagement throughout the buying lifecycle, including:

Text-Enabled Website Integration: New sales engagement functionality enables dealership employees to initiate a text conversation with online shoppers from the dealer’s DealerFire website and continue it within DealerSocket’s CRM. An ultra-convenient, customizable text module sits within the dealer’s websites, prompting consumers to submit inquiries over a text message. Real-time integration and automated text opt-in seamlessly push the request from the website to the CRM as a response-ready lead. DealerSocket’s CRM has a built-in texting solution that gives dealers the ability to track, audit, and manage these text conversations alongside all other sales activities, and use its robust marketing outreach and automation tools to convert that conversation to a sale.

One-Stop Consumer Privacy Management: DealerSocket’s CRM empowers dealers to self-manage consumer data preferences on a person-to-person basis, resulting in the personalized experiences which consumers want and often expect from dealers. New capabilities, including the ability to instantly stop third-party data-sharing, have been added to an existing suite of functionality that provides communication channel customization, global unsubscribe, and database removal – all of which is conveniently accessible from one screen within the CRM. Whether CCPA impacts dealers who are in a state that has privacy legislation or if dealers want to provide consumers with privacy management, new and existing features within DealerSocket’s CRM offers these capabilities.

Facebook Advertising Integration: Facebook is a critical advertising channel for dealers, with 77% of consumers indicating posts on social media would make them consider buying or leasing a car, according to Facebook’s analysis. A new marketing feature within DealerSocket’s CRM uses customer intelligence to optimize Facebook advertising spend. As customers and prospects interact with the dealership via DealerSocket’s CRM, automated updates inform Facebook campaign audiences, ensuring targeted ads are served to the right people at optimal times during the purchasing lifecycle, while providing consistency with the dealer’s collective marketing strategies.

Nissan NCAR and Infiniti ICAR-X Integration: DealerSocket’s CRM now connects to the Nissan NCAR and Infiniti ICAR-X apps to help retail staff save time and improve customer experiences. The apps seamlessly push and pull data from the CRM, enabling dealership employees to edit customer details, update vehicle information, add new customers, and search for existing contacts without duplicate work between their app and CRM.

All-New Desking: DealerSocket’s new Desking tool will provide the fast, modern experience dealers and their customers expect. Intuitive, easy-to-navigate workflows reduce time to the first pencil, while robust calculation and flexible presentation options create decision-provoking customer experiences. Built on one robust infrastructure, DealerSocket’s Desking works in conjunction with its Precise Price Digital Retailing to break down cost barriers between salespeople and vehicle shoppers. DealerSocket’s CRM acts as the intelligence hub, centralizing the shopper journey and empowering dealers with complete control over the purchasing process. DealerSocket’s new Desking solution will be available to preview and purchase at its NADA booth.

Desk Log Upgrade: Conveniently built within DealerSocket’s CRM, a new Desk Log tool will provide comprehensive appointment management capabilities within a modern interface, leading to better management of in-store customers, and delivery of a superior retail experience.

“Dealers who visit DealerSocket’s booth at NADA will be the first to preview these new enhancements that will revolutionize our CRM, creating efficiencies for the dealership and great experiences for their customers,” continued Harris.

These innovations for DealerSocket’s CRM and much more will be available to see first-hand at NADA booth 3915C within the central hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center from February 15 – 17, 2020. To learn more or to schedule a demo, visit www.dealersocket.com/NADA.

About DealerSocket

DealerSocket is a leading provider of software for the automotive industry, with a suite of seamlessly integrated products to help dealers sell and service vehicles more profitably, while improving their customers' experience. DealerSocket's suite of products includes advanced Customer Relationship Management (CRM), data focused Equity Mining, innovative Digital Retail, Marketing and Websites, robust Vehicle Inventory Management, insightful Analytics Reporting, and solutions to streamline dealer operations such as Desking, Credit Reporting, Compliance, and an independent-geared Dealer Management System (DMS) for dealers of all sizes. DealerSocket serves over 8,000 dealerships, and its software has helped customers sell more than 100 million vehicles throughout its 18-year history. For more information, visit DealerSocket.com, or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

