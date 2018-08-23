Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Dealers Saw Roughly Two More 2018 Fed Hikes Ahead of Latest FOMC Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 10:49pm CEST

By Michael S. Derby

Wall Street's biggest banks told the Federal Reserve ahead of its last monetary-policy meeting they were strongly expecting to see the next central bank interest-rate increase arrive in September.

According to findings of the July primary-dealer survey conducted by the New York Fed, banks said there was an 89% chance the Fed would increase its overnight target rate range at the Sept. 25--26 Federal Open Market Committee meeting. The survey was conducted last July and released Thursday.

Primary dealers do business directly with the Fed and underwrite Treasury debt auctions.

Dealers also told the Fed that the overnight target rate range of between 1.75% and 2%, put in place at the June FOMC meeting, would likely be boosted around twice more this year. The Fed kept rates steady when it met on July 31 and Aug. 1.

Dealers ultimately expect the Fed's long-run overnight target rate to come in around 2.75%, which is a little lower than the central bank's own most recent estimate of 2.9%.

Write to Michael S. Derby at michael.derby@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:17pOHIO ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY : EPA Seeking Public Comments on Refinery’s Injection Wells
PU
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:12pU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Treasury Issues Proposed Rule on Charitable Contributions and State and Local Tax Credits
PU
11:11pTreasury Moves to Block New Yorkers' Path Around Cap on State Tax Deductions -- 2nd Update
DJ
11:07pFed's Bostic Says Economic Outlook Is Good, But He Is Watching Bond Yield Curve
DJ
11:02pJONES COUNTY GA : Board Appointments
PU
10:57pCITY OF BRISBANE CA : Lions Celebrate 70 Years of Service
PU
10:57pSEMA SPECIALTY EQUIPMENT MARKET ASSOCIATION : Bring Your Truck or Jeep Build to the SEMA Show as an LTAA Feature Vehicle
PU
10:53pArgentina's Economy Contracted 6.7% in June From Year Earlier
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CONTINENTAL : CONTINENTAL : Car-Parts Supplier Raises an Alert -- WSJ
2SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : Alibaba revenue beats, but investments prolong margin squeeze
3DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : Copenhagen bank suspected of breaching money laundering act, says Danish watchdog
4AMBU : AMBU A/S: Interim report Q3 2017/18
5COPPER : Oil, copper slip as U.S.-China trade fight escalates

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.