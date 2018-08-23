Dealers Saw Roughly Two More 2018 Fed Hikes Ahead of Latest FOMC Meeting

By Michael S. Derby

Wall Street's biggest banks told the Federal Reserve ahead of its last monetary-policy meeting they were strongly expecting to see the next central bank interest-rate increase arrive in September.

According to findings of the July primary-dealer survey conducted by the New York Fed, banks said there was an 89% chance the Fed would increase its overnight target rate range at the Sept. 25--26 Federal Open Market Committee meeting. The survey was conducted last July and released Thursday.

Primary dealers do business directly with the Fed and underwrite Treasury debt auctions.

Dealers also told the Fed that the overnight target rate range of between 1.75% and 2%, put in place at the June FOMC meeting, would likely be boosted around twice more this year. The Fed kept rates steady when it met on July 31 and Aug. 1.

Dealers ultimately expect the Fed's long-run overnight target rate to come in around 2.75%, which is a little lower than the central bank's own most recent estimate of 2.9%.

