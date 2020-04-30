Log in
Dean Foods : Completes Sales of its Uncle Matt's Business and the Majority of the Meadow Gold Hawaii Business

04/30/2020 | 11:48pm EDT

Dean Foods (“Dean Foods” or the “Company”) today announced that it has completed the previously announced sale of the Company’s Uncle Matt’s business to Harmoni, Inc. The Company also completed the sale of its Hilo facility and related distribution branches on the Big Island, Kauai and Maui, as well as a license to the Meadow Gold Hawaii brand name and related intellectual property to MGD Acquisition, LLC. The Company anticipates completing all remaining transactions imminently.

“These transactions are great outcomes for our Uncle Matt’s and Meadow Gold Hawaii businesses that will ensure that they can continue to provide the healthy, great tasting products that customers love,” said Eric Beringause, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dean Foods. “The close of these transactions also marks an important milestone in our court-supervised sale process, and we are focused on swiftly completing the remainder of our previously announced sales. We thank our employees for their continued patience, hard work and dedication as we have worked through this process.”

Additional information is available on the restructuring page of the Company’s website, DeanFoodsRestructuring.com. In addition, Court filings and other information related to the proceedings are available on a separate website administered by the Company’s claims agent, Epiq Bankruptcy Solutions LLC, at https://dm.epiq11.com/case/southernfoods/dockets, or by calling Epiq representatives toll-free at 1-833-935-1362 or 1-503-597-7660 for calls originating outside of the U.S.

About Dean Foods

Dean Foods is a leading food and beverage company and the largest processor and direct-to-store distributor of fresh fluid milk and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the Dean Foods portfolio includes DairyPure®, the country's first and largest fresh, national white milk brand, and TruMoo®, the leading national flavored milk brand, along with well-known regional dairy brands such as Alta Dena®, Berkeley Farms®, Country Fresh®, Dean's®, Friendly's®, Garelick Farms®, LAND O LAKES®* milk and cultured products, Lehigh Valley Dairy Farms®, Mayfield®, McArthur®, Meadow Gold®, Oak Farms®, PET®**, T.G. Lee®, Tuscan® and more. Dean Foods also has a joint venture with Organic Valley®, distributing fresh organic products to local retailers. In all, Dean Foods has more than 50 national, regional and local dairy brands as well as private labels. Dean Foods also makes and distributes ice cream, cultured products, juices, teas, and bottled water. Approximately 15,000 employees across the country work every day to make Dean Foods the most admired and trusted provider of wholesome, great-tasting dairy products at every occasion. For more information about Dean Foods and its brands, visit www.deanfoods.com.

*The LAND O LAKES brand is owned by Land O’Lakes, Inc. and is used by license.

**PET is a trademark used by license.


© Business Wire 2020
