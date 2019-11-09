Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dean Kawamoto of Keller Rohrback L.L.P. Named Interim Co-Lead Counsel in JUUL Labs, Inc. Multi-District Litigation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/09/2019 | 08:01am EST

On Friday, Honorable Judge William Orrick of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California named Keller Rohrback partner Dean Kawamoto as interim co-lead counsel for In re JUUL Labs, Inc., Marketing, Sales Practices, and Products Liability Litigation, the multidistrict litigation against JUUL Labs, Inc. and Big Tobacco company Altria Group, Inc.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191109005020/en/

Dean Kawamoto of Keller Rohrback L.L.P. was named interim co-lead counsel in JUUL Marketing Litigation (Photo: Business Wire)

Dean Kawamoto of Keller Rohrback L.L.P. was named interim co-lead counsel in JUUL Marketing Litigation (Photo: Business Wire)

“It is an honor to have been selected by the Court to serve as an interim co-lead counsel in this important litigation,” said Mr. Kawamoto.

Keller Rohrback represents government entities, such as school districts and counties, that have been forced to address the widespread use of JUUL’s e-cigarette products among minors. Plaintiffs allege that JUUL targeted youth through its advertising practices, causing many to become addicted to vaping and nicotine, which in turn led to the widely-publicized public health crisis.

About Keller Rohrback L.L.P.

With offices in Seattle, Phoenix, New York, Santa Barbara, Oakland, and Missoula, Keller Rohrback serves as lead and co-lead counsel in class action and multidistrict litigation throughout the country. Our Complex Litigation Group is proud to offer its expertise to clients nationwide, and our trial lawyers have obtained judgments and settlements in excess of $23.25 billion.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:36aNATIONAL CHESS : GM Niaz Murshed maintains solo lead in round 7
AQ
08:36aHEXING ELECTRICAL : No metre yet from Bangladesh's first-ever prepaid metre-manufacturing plant
AQ
08:33aHAYAT COMMUNICATIONS : Partnering to expand access to healthcare - Press Release issued by Aga Khan University
AQ
08:32aSUI SOUTH GAS : SSGC holds a fascinating Mehfil-e-Milaad-un-Nabi (PBUH) - Press Release issued by Sui Southern Gas Company Limited
AQ
08:32aP I A C A : CEO PIA, Air Marshal Arshad Malik submits One Year Initiatives report card - Press Release issued by Pakistan International Airlines
AQ
08:32aINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Jazz Utilizes IBM Cloud-Based Analytics to Personalize Customer Experiences - Press Release issued by Jazz
AQ
08:32aPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Market Position on 08-11-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
08:31aCAVERTON OFFSHORE SUPPORT : For Makanjuola, Caverton Boss, It Is Double Honour
AQ
08:29aARIMA COMMUNICATIONS : TRINIDAD-EARTHQUAKE- Earthquake rocks sections of Trinidad and Tobago
AQ
08:29aDELTA AIR LINES : St. Kitts is Poised for Growth with Extended Summer Season Air Service
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WeWork, ex-CEO Neumann, Softbank sued over botched IPO, plummeting value
2WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : The Great Streaming Battle Is Here. No One Is Safe.
3TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : UPDATE1: Japan aims to keep elderly in driver's seat with compact EV subsidies
4ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : FRANCE'S EDF EXPECTS SIX NEW NUCLEAR REACTORS TO COST 46 BILLION EUROS: Le Monde
5China's Consumer Inflation Soars to Highest Level in Years

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group