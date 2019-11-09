Dean Kawamoto of Keller Rohrback L.L.P. Named Interim Co-Lead Counsel in JUUL Labs, Inc. Multi-District Litigation

On Friday, Honorable Judge William Orrick of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California named Keller Rohrback partner Dean Kawamoto as interim co-lead counsel for In re JUUL Labs, Inc., Marketing, Sales Practices, and Products Liability Litigation, the multidistrict litigation against JUUL Labs, Inc. and Big Tobacco company Altria Group, Inc.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191109005020/en/

Dean Kawamoto of Keller Rohrback L.L.P. was named interim co-lead counsel in JUUL Marketing Litigation (Photo: Business Wire)

“It is an honor to have been selected by the Court to serve as an interim co-lead counsel in this important litigation,” said Mr. Kawamoto.

Keller Rohrback represents government entities, such as school districts and counties, that have been forced to address the widespread use of JUUL’s e-cigarette products among minors. Plaintiffs allege that JUUL targeted youth through its advertising practices, causing many to become addicted to vaping and nicotine, which in turn led to the widely-publicized public health crisis.

About Keller Rohrback L.L.P.

With offices in Seattle, Phoenix, New York, Santa Barbara, Oakland, and Missoula, Keller Rohrback serves as lead and co-lead counsel in class action and multidistrict litigation throughout the country. Our Complex Litigation Group is proud to offer its expertise to clients nationwide, and our trial lawyers have obtained judgments and settlements in excess of $23.25 billion.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191109005020/en/