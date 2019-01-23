DearMob 5KPlayer's 4th Birthday Sweepstakes & Giveaway: Making Plans for Upcoming Movies 2019

The following is a news release from DearMob:
DearMob, partnered with Digiarty Inc to bring 4th anniversary giveaway
campaign to 2019 movie buffs
DearMob, a worldwide iOS and Android mobile software provider, to
celebrate its tagline product - 5KPlayer's
4th birthday in 2019, announced this big anniversary
campaign right after Martin Luther King Jr. Day. This annual
campaign offers alluring sweepstakes of home cinema components pack and
free gifts of converter/ripper software - Videoproc
for all film lovers who wish to enjoy upcoming movies 2019, Martin
Luther King's landmark movies/speeches or their own DIY videos cozily at
home.
Worth mentioning, in this campaign, the recently upgraded DearMob
5KPlayer smarter version 5.6 for both macOS and Windows OS, has refined
many minor features on top of its already powerful utilities -
hardware-accelerated DVD
movie playback ability, online video download ability, and AirPlay & DLNA
wireless streaming. That means more video color adjustment options,
more detailed online video download preferences, and newly added
playback resume and tracking feature are at service. 5KPlayer can now
auto-pinpoint where users left off watching from the last time and
provide a much more customizable, intelligent and overall tightened up
media solution, with more advanced features in the making - 360° video
playback and interaction.
In this campaign, no matter for a Luther King's fan, an Avengers
franchise devotee, or a Star Wars addict, DearMob 5KPlayer is making
ready to serve all kinds of indoor video/movie amusement by providing a
complete home theater components line, from software tools like free
4K video player and DVD movie converter/ripper, to hardware
equipments including set-top box - Roku Ultra, HD theater projector,
projection screen and popcorn maker, a total value of over $400 USD. The
campaign lasts for 36 days, long enough to cover the whole February big
events including Super Bowl and Valentine's Day.
5KPlayer's 4th Anniversary Campaign:
Join DearMob 5KPlayer's 4th birthday sweepstakes and giveaway campaign
at:
https://www.5kplayer.com/5kplayer-download-windows.htm
for Windows users
https://www.5kplayer.com/5kplayer-download-mac.htm
for macOS/OSX users
About DearMob
DearMob is a vigorous software company with forefront developing
outlook. DearMob is led by its innovative tagline products including the
free 5KPlayer, DearMob iPhone Manager, etc. The brand is ready to enable
more dynamic growth with compact and competitive products for
macOS/Windows/iOS/Android users in 2018. For more information about
DearMob, feel free to visit https://www.5kplayer.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190123005274/en/