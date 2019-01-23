DearMob 5KPlayer's 4th Birthday Sweepstakes & Giveaway: Making Plans for Upcoming Movies 2019

The following is a news release from DearMob:

DearMob, partnered with Digiarty Inc to bring 4th anniversary giveaway campaign to 2019 movie buffs

DearMob, a worldwide iOS and Android mobile software provider, to celebrate its tagline product - 5KPlayer's 4th birthday in 2019, announced this big anniversary campaign right after Martin Luther King Jr. Day. This annual campaign offers alluring sweepstakes of home cinema components pack and free gifts of converter/ripper software - Videoproc for all film lovers who wish to enjoy upcoming movies 2019, Martin Luther King's landmark movies/speeches or their own DIY videos cozily at home.

Worth mentioning, in this campaign, the recently upgraded DearMob 5KPlayer smarter version 5.6 for both macOS and Windows OS, has refined many minor features on top of its already powerful utilities - hardware-accelerated DVD movie playback ability, online video download ability, and AirPlay & DLNA wireless streaming. That means more video color adjustment options, more detailed online video download preferences, and newly added playback resume and tracking feature are at service. 5KPlayer can now auto-pinpoint where users left off watching from the last time and provide a much more customizable, intelligent and overall tightened up media solution, with more advanced features in the making - 360° video playback and interaction.

In this campaign, no matter for a Luther King's fan, an Avengers franchise devotee, or a Star Wars addict, DearMob 5KPlayer is making ready to serve all kinds of indoor video/movie amusement by providing a complete home theater components line, from software tools like free 4K video player and DVD movie converter/ripper, to hardware equipments including set-top box - Roku Ultra, HD theater projector, projection screen and popcorn maker, a total value of over $400 USD. The campaign lasts for 36 days, long enough to cover the whole February big events including Super Bowl and Valentine's Day.

5KPlayer's 4th Anniversary Campaign:

Join DearMob 5KPlayer's 4th birthday sweepstakes and giveaway campaign at:

https://www.5kplayer.com/5kplayer-download-windows.htm for Windows users

https://www.5kplayer.com/5kplayer-download-mac.htm for macOS/OSX users

About DearMob

DearMob is a vigorous software company with forefront developing outlook. DearMob is led by its innovative tagline products including the free 5KPlayer, DearMob iPhone Manager, etc. The brand is ready to enable more dynamic growth with compact and competitive products for macOS/Windows/iOS/Android users in 2018. For more information about DearMob, feel free to visit https://www.5kplayer.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190123005274/en/