DearMob : iPhone Manager V3.1 for Windows Released! Tailored for Data Transfer to New iPhone XS(MAX)

DearMob iPhone Manager for Windows is now updated to version 3.1 to be
fully supportive for data transfer from old iPhone to new iPhone XS
(MAX) with better stability.
The following is a news release from DearMob:
DearMob today announced the debut of its sleek new version of iPhone
data transfer software for Windows - DearMob iPhone Manager Version 3.1,
fully compatible with the latest iPhone XS (MAX) models, to offer a
unified solution for iOS data transfer & backup while switching to new
iPhones. The version successfully tightens the grip it has with the new
iPhone XS and iPhone XS MAX models, and has been optimized for a more
steadfast iOS data management experience on Windows.
DearMob sports dual mode for data transfer to new iPhone XS (MAX) -- the
whole-device data transfer and the selective
data transfer. The former apparently lets users one-click restore an
entire backup file to new iPhone without losing data, while the latter
allows users choose specific iPhone files to migrate as an effectively
way to foreclose unwanted wastes on board.
With DearMob, one can willingly transfer any apps, contacts, videos,
songs, photos from
old iPhone to new iPhone XS/XS MAX in either an integrated manner or
a selective manner at an alarming speed of 60M/s on average.
Not just data migration from one iPhone to another, new iPhone XS (MAX)
users would also be in like Flynn with that from one account to another.
Instead of ceding partial control over one's own iPhone data to
iTunes/iCloud, DearMob helps regain more in-depth control over locked
files including purchased videos, songs and audiobooks. DearMob iPhone
Manager is packed to open gates that let users easily access and transfer
purchased items from previous account to another, just at the whim
of the device holder.
Pricing and Availability
DearMob iPhone Manager Version 3.1 for Windows is available for download
and purchase at https://www.5kplayer.com/iphone-manager/
About DearMob
DearMob, Inc. a vigorous software company with forefront developing
outlook. DearMob is led by its innovative tagline products including:
free 5KPlayer, DearMob iPhone Manager, etc. For more information about
DearMob, feel free to visit https://www.5kplayer.com/iphone-manager/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180925006022/en/