DearMob : iPhone Manager V3.1 for Windows Released! Tailored for Data Transfer to New iPhone XS(MAX)

09/25/2018 | 07:29pm CEST

DearMob iPhone Manager for Windows is now updated to version 3.1 to be fully supportive for data transfer from old iPhone to new iPhone XS (MAX) with better stability.

The following is a news release from DearMob:

DearMob today announced the debut of its sleek new version of iPhone data transfer software for Windows - DearMob iPhone Manager Version 3.1, fully compatible with the latest iPhone XS (MAX) models, to offer a unified solution for iOS data transfer & backup while switching to new iPhones. The version successfully tightens the grip it has with the new iPhone XS and iPhone XS MAX models, and has been optimized for a more steadfast iOS data management experience on Windows.

DearMob sports dual mode for data transfer to new iPhone XS (MAX) -- the whole-device data transfer and the selective data transfer. The former apparently lets users one-click restore an entire backup file to new iPhone without losing data, while the latter allows users choose specific iPhone files to migrate as an effectively way to foreclose unwanted wastes on board.

With DearMob, one can willingly transfer any apps, contacts, videos, songs, photos from old iPhone to new iPhone XS/XS MAX in either an integrated manner or a selective manner at an alarming speed of 60M/s on average.

Not just data migration from one iPhone to another, new iPhone XS (MAX) users would also be in like Flynn with that from one account to another. Instead of ceding partial control over one's own iPhone data to iTunes/iCloud, DearMob helps regain more in-depth control over locked files including purchased videos, songs and audiobooks. DearMob iPhone Manager is packed to open gates that let users easily access and transfer purchased items from previous account to another, just at the whim of the device holder.

Pricing and Availability

DearMob iPhone Manager Version 3.1 for Windows is available for download and purchase at https://www.5kplayer.com/iphone-manager/

About DearMob

DearMob, Inc. a vigorous software company with forefront developing outlook. DearMob is led by its innovative tagline products including: free 5KPlayer, DearMob iPhone Manager, etc. For more information about DearMob, feel free to visit https://www.5kplayer.com/iphone-manager/


© Business Wire 2018
