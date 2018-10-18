DearMob : iPhone Manager V3.2 Upgraded! Fully Transfer & Backup APP Chat History and Game Data

DearMob iPhone Manager enhances app data backup & restore utility for
chat history and game saves.
DearMob today updated its iPhone
data management software to version 3.2 for both Windows and macOS,
deepening and completing the support for iOS app data backup &
restoring. The enhancement includes but is not limited to backing up
text data such as Whatsapp chat history, game data such as Fortnite game
saves, review app data such as Yelp review drafts, saving login statuses
for news apps, and more. No matter for migrating
from old iPhone to new iPhone XS(MAX)/iPad, or for a temporary app storage
clear-up for iOS system upgrade, DearMob iPhone Manager newest
version can be a good call to prevent unnecessary app data loss via a
stable backup & restore solution.
"DearMob iPhone Manager lets you continue right where you left off on
your old iPhone on your new iPhone/iPad," says Huston Xu, product
manager of DearMob. "Users can now fully back up Whatsapp chat history, Snapchat
memories, local game saves, and many more hidden data along with
corresponding apps. And then they can do a simple app data restore on a
new iOS device or totally migrant the app with original data kept from
iPhone to iPad."
This upgrade lays special emphasis on texting chat app and game apps as
they are the two biggest iOS storage hogs right after Photos app,
heavily loaded with old messages and game saves where many users cannot
survive the pain of loss. But now users can confidently delete
any app without worrying the warning of ' Deleting this app will
also delete its data.' DearMob iPhone Manager can easily get them back
anytime, even from older iTunes backup files.
