DearMob : iPhone Manager V3.2 Upgraded! Fully Transfer & Backup APP Chat History and Game Data

DearMob iPhone Manager enhances app data backup & restore utility for chat history and game saves.

The following is a news release from DearMob:

DearMob today updated its iPhone data management software to version 3.2 for both Windows and macOS, deepening and completing the support for iOS app data backup & restoring. The enhancement includes but is not limited to backing up text data such as Whatsapp chat history, game data such as Fortnite game saves, review app data such as Yelp review drafts, saving login statuses for news apps, and more. No matter for migrating from old iPhone to new iPhone XS(MAX)/iPad, or for a temporary app storage clear-up for iOS system upgrade, DearMob iPhone Manager newest version can be a good call to prevent unnecessary app data loss via a stable backup & restore solution.

"DearMob iPhone Manager lets you continue right where you left off on your old iPhone on your new iPhone/iPad," says Huston Xu, product manager of DearMob. "Users can now fully back up Whatsapp chat history, Snapchat memories, local game saves, and many more hidden data along with corresponding apps. And then they can do a simple app data restore on a new iOS device or totally migrant the app with original data kept from iPhone to iPad."

This upgrade lays special emphasis on texting chat app and game apps as they are the two biggest iOS storage hogs right after Photos app, heavily loaded with old messages and game saves where many users cannot survive the pain of loss. But now users can confidently delete any app without worrying the warning of ' Deleting this app will also delete its data.' DearMob iPhone Manager can easily get them back anytime, even from older iTunes backup files.

Pricing and Availability

DearMob iPhone Manager Version 3.2 for both Windows and Mac are available for download and purchase at https://www.5kplayer.com/iphone-manager/

About DearMob

DearMob, Inc, a vigorous software company with forefront developing outlook. DearMob is led by its innovative tagline products including: free 5KPlayer, DearMob iPhone Manager, etc. The brand is ready to enable more dynamic growth with compact and competitive products for Mac/Windows/iOS/Android users in 2018. For more information about DearMob, feel free to visit https://www.5kplayer.com/.

