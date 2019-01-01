DearMob :'s New Year Super Giveaway & Sweepstakes Campaign for iPhone Photographers Underway

The following is a news release from DearMob:
On the verge of 2019 New Year, DearMob continues to offer free DearMob
iPhone Manager full license code and sweepstakes of iPhone
photography accessories packs for every iPhone users and photographers
to capture happy New Year moments while in the mean time help them
easily manage, backup and export heavily loaded iPhone stuffs of both
old and new, especially iPhone photos. The campaign offer will close up
on Jan 14, 2019.
In the light of settling the old and welcoming the new, DearMob
extends this annual holiday campaign from Xmas 2018 to the New Year
2019, with unlimited DearMob iPhone Manager license code for everyone to
obtain, and 10 free iPhone photography accessories packs still available
to win, including DJI Osmo Mobile 2, Lifeprint 2X3 Instant Print Camera
and Olloclips’s Lenses.
In doing so, DearMob hopes to help more iPhone users to free
up their iPhone space for the New Year, while on the other hand
encourage them to take new photos of higher quality with the assistance
of professional iPhone photography accessories. Assuming it’s like an
exchange transfusion of iPhone with DearMob, by backing up and clearing
up yearly old iPhone stuffs and big storage hog - photos, users can get
sufficient iPhone storages for better new photos and other contents
without worrying storage issues or data loss risks.
DearMob iPhone Manager efficiently exports iPhone photos without
losing geo-tag info, backups up both edited and original photos, removes
undeletable iPhone photos and encrypts sensitive photos. And not
just photos, with DearMob, users can totally ditch iTunes to freely
manage and transfer videos, music, contacts, apps both ways between
iPhone and computers.
DearMob New Year Giveaway Campaign
Join DearMob New Year
Giveaway campaign and win photography gift pack below. No purchase to
enter to win:
https://www.5kplayer.com/iphone-manager/iphone-photo-transfer-backup.htm
