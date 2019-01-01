DearMob :'s New Year Super Giveaway & Sweepstakes Campaign for iPhone Photographers Underway

The following is a news release from DearMob:

On the verge of 2019 New Year, DearMob continues to offer free DearMob iPhone Manager full license code and sweepstakes of iPhone photography accessories packs for every iPhone users and photographers to capture happy New Year moments while in the mean time help them easily manage, backup and export heavily loaded iPhone stuffs of both old and new, especially iPhone photos. The campaign offer will close up on Jan 14, 2019.

In the light of settling the old and welcoming the new, DearMob extends this annual holiday campaign from Xmas 2018 to the New Year 2019, with unlimited DearMob iPhone Manager license code for everyone to obtain, and 10 free iPhone photography accessories packs still available to win, including DJI Osmo Mobile 2, Lifeprint 2X3 Instant Print Camera and Olloclips’s Lenses.

In doing so, DearMob hopes to help more iPhone users to free up their iPhone space for the New Year, while on the other hand encourage them to take new photos of higher quality with the assistance of professional iPhone photography accessories. Assuming it’s like an exchange transfusion of iPhone with DearMob, by backing up and clearing up yearly old iPhone stuffs and big storage hog - photos, users can get sufficient iPhone storages for better new photos and other contents without worrying storage issues or data loss risks.

DearMob iPhone Manager efficiently exports iPhone photos without losing geo-tag info, backups up both edited and original photos, removes undeletable iPhone photos and encrypts sensitive photos. And not just photos, with DearMob, users can totally ditch iTunes to freely manage and transfer videos, music, contacts, apps both ways between iPhone and computers.

DearMob New Year Giveaway Campaign

Join DearMob New Year Giveaway campaign and win photography gift pack below. No purchase to enter to win:

https://www.5kplayer.com/iphone-manager/iphone-photo-transfer-backup.htm

About DearMob Inc.

DearMob is a dedicated and professional software provider with forefront developing outlook. It strives to create cross-platform software for Windows, Mac, iOS and Android to offers users sophisticated desktop and mobile solutions. The star products of DearMob include 5KPlayer and DearMob iPhone Manager. In 2019, this brand is ready to enable more dynamic growth with compact and competitive products.

