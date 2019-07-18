Deb Fischer : Fischer Receives Award from National Corn Growers Association

Click here or on the photo for more photos from today's event.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, received the National Corn Growers Association's President's Award. The award is given each year to a leader who has worked on issues of great importance to corn farmers and agriculture.

'It's a real honor to receive this recognition from the National Corn Growers Association. From pushing to advance USMCA to securing year-round E-15 sales and working to address small refinery exemptions, I'm proud of the good work we've done together. I look forward to continuing to fight for our corn growers in Nebraska and across rural America,' said Senator Fischer.

'It is my great pleasure to present the NCGA President's Award to Senator Fischer. Senator Fischer has been an outspoken advocate for corn farmers from our shared home state of Nebraska and across the country, supporting policies that will help create market opportunities for corn,' said National Corn Growers Association President Lynn Chrisp.