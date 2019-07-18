Deb Fischer : Fischer Receives Award from National Corn Growers Association

Log in
Fischer Receives Award from National Corn Growers Association

07/18/2019 | 07:05pm EDT

Click here or on the photo for more photos from today's event.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, received the National Corn Growers Association's President's Award. The award is given each year to a leader who has worked on issues of great importance to corn farmers and agriculture.

'It's a real honor to receive this recognition from the National Corn Growers Association. From pushing to advance USMCA to securing year-round E-15 sales and working to address small refinery exemptions, I'm proud of the good work we've done together. I look forward to continuing to fight for our corn growers in Nebraska and across rural America,' said Senator Fischer.

'It is my great pleasure to present the NCGA President's Award to Senator Fischer. Senator Fischer has been an outspoken advocate for corn farmers from our shared home state of Nebraska and across the country, supporting policies that will help create market opportunities for corn,' said National Corn Growers Association President Lynn Chrisp.

Founded in 1957, the National Corn Growers Association represents nearly 40,000 dues-paying corn farmers nationwide and the interests of more than 300,000 growers who contribute through corn checkoff programs in their states. NCGA and its 50 affiliated state associations and checkoff organizations work together to create and increase opportunities for their members and their industry.

Deb Fischer published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 23:04:01 UTC
