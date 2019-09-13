Log in
Deb Fischer : Fischer Statement on Suspension of Further Chinese Tariffs on Soybeans and Pork

09/13/2019 | 09:37pm EDT

OMAHA, NEB. -U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, released the following statement today after China announced it will suspend tariff hikes on U.S. soybeans and pork:

'It's good to see recent purchases of U.S. agricultural goods and this morning's announcement that China will not be adding additional tariffs for U.S. imports of soybeans and pork. This is positive news for Nebraska's farmers and producers. However, our producers still face significant trade uncertainties. I will continue to push for passage of USMCA, which will bring more opportunities to our state.'

Disclaimer

Deb Fischer published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2019 01:36:04 UTC
