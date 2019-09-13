Deb Fischer : Fischer Statement on Suspension of Further Chinese Tariffs on Soybeans and Pork

OMAHA, NEB. -U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, released the following statement today after China announced it will suspend tariff hikes on U.S. soybeans and pork:

'It's good to see recent purchases of U.S. agricultural goods and this morning's announcement that China will not be adding additional tariffs for U.S. imports of soybeans and pork. This is positive news for Nebraska's farmers and producers. However, our producers still face significant trade uncertainties. I will continue to push for passage of USMCA, which will bring more opportunities to our state.'