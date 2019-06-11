Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Deb Fischer : Fischer Travels with President Trump to Nebraska, Iowa for Year-Round E-15 Sale Announcement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/11/2019 | 08:09pm EDT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, joined President Donald Trump, USDA Secretary Perdue, and EPA Administrator Wheeler for the official announcement allowing year-round E-15 sales. Fischer accompanied President Trump on Air Force One, which landed at Offutt Air Force Base, and then travelled to Council Bluffs, Iowa, for the announcement.

'I want to thank President Trump for making the year-round sale of E-15 a reality for farmers and ethanol producers in the Heartland. It was exciting to travel with the president and deliver this great news with him. This change is something I've long pushed for because it will create economic opportunities for hardworking men and women in Nebraska and across rural America,' said Senator Fischer.

Senator Fischer has long been an advocate for the year-round sale of E-15 and was a lead sponsor of the bipartisan Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act. It would have allowed retailers across the country to sell E-15 and other higher-ethanol/gasoline fuel blends year-round, increasing regulatory certainty and eliminating confusion at the pump.

Nebraska is ranked second in the nation in biofuel production and has 25 operating ethanol plants across the state. These plants produce more than 2 billion gallons of renewable fuel annually and have created more than 1,300 good-paying jobs.

Disclaimer

Deb Fischer published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 00:08:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:07pDash for growth at company founded by Indian yoga guru leads to stumbles
RE
08:59pMINISTRY OF UNIFICATION OF REPUBLIC OF KOREA : and Sejong Institute to hold ｢Korea Global Forum for Peace(KGFP) 2019｣
PU
08:58pEconomist Martin Feldstein Has Died at Age 79 -- Update
DJ
08:54pNGFA NATIONAL GRAIN AND FEED ASSOCIATION : reiterates need for STB action on rail demurrage, accessorial practices
PU
08:54pWILMAR SUGAR AUSTRALIA : installs cameras on entire Herbert loco fleet - 12 June 2019 New
PU
08:48pDOLLAR INDEX : near 11-week low on Fed easing bets
RE
08:43pOil falls on weaker oil demand growth, surprise rise in U.S. crude stocks
RE
08:37pAsia shares on guard as Trump tilts at China, Fed
RE
08:34pKOSTAT STATISTICS KOREA : Economically Active Population Survey in May 2019
PU
08:33pSurprise gain in Japan's machinery orders points to solid business investment
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1OPEC nears deal to keep production curbs in place - UAE energy minister
2TESLA : TESLA : is serious about a possible record quarter, not so serious about a submarine car
3DASSAULT SYSTÈMES : DASSAULT SYSTEMES : France's Dassault nears deal to buy healthcare software maker Medidata..
4CONDUENT : Investor Presentation - June 2019
5GREAT ELM CAPITAL CORP : Great Elm Capital Corp. Prices Public Offering of $40.0 Million of 6.50% Notes Due 20..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About