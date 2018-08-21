Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Debbie Dingell : Dingell on McLouth Steel Site Agreement in Trenton

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2018 | 04:02am CEST

TRENTON, MI - Congresswoman Debbie Dingell (MI-12) issued the following statement after meeting with Trenton Mayor and City Council to announce proposed agreement to clean up the McLouth Steel site:

'The McLouth steel site has been an eyesore in this community for longer than we can remember. It sits as a symbol of the past and of tougher times. Now, it is time to stop looking backwards and begin looking towards the future and focus on what we need to do to keep this community strong. The top priority must be to ensure that the site is properly cleaned up and is not a safety or environmental risk to the residents of Trenton or surrounding Downriver communities. This agreement is a fundamental first step that allows us to turn to look towards future uses for the site.

'There is still a long road ahead of us and I don't want to give people a false sense of hope or optimism. So today is a time for hope but vigilance. We have had false beginnings before. But many have worked very hard to get us where we are today. The site needs to be cleaned up, the plant taken down, the ground and water cleaned up and protected. We have been talking for more than two decades. This agreement is an important first step, and I will continue working with Mayor Stack and other leaders to ensure that everyone has all of the information they need as we move forward, and that everyone has an opportunity to submit comments or get their questions answered.'

###

Disclaimer

Debbie Dingell published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 02:01:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08/20MACQUARIE UNIVERSITY : Turning coffee waste into coffee cups
PU
08/20ESCAP ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COMMISSION FOR ASIA AN : Intergovernmental Forum on ICT, Science, Technology and Innovation in Asia-Pacific
PU
08/20Australia's central bank a 'source of stability' amid political turmoil
RE
08/20NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08/20NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/20EXCLUSIVE : Trump vows 'no concessions' with Turkey over detained U.S. pastor
RE
08/20EXCLUSIVE : Trump doesn't expect much from China trade talks this week
RE
08/20EXCLUSIVE : Trump worries that Mueller interview could be a 'perjury trap'
RE
08/20EXCLUSIVE : Trump says 'most likely' to meet North Korea's Kim again
RE
08/20INSTANT VIEW : Trump takes Fed to task for rate hikes in Reuters interview
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP : China defies U.S. pressure as EU parts ways with Iranian oil
2TESLA : TESLA : Experts say Tesla board may have too many ties to CEO Musk
3INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. : INTERACTIVE BROKERS : FINRA fines Interactive Brokers $5.5 million for short..
4APPLE : EXCLUSIVE: Trump says it is 'dangerous' for Twitter, Facebook to ban accounts
5BHP BILLITON PLC : BHP annual profit jumps 33 percent, pays record final dividend

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.