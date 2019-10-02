Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer Held Its Annual Board Appreciation Reception

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 08:51am EDT

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer (DDF) held its annual Board Appreciation Reception on September 12, 2019, at Bistro Mezzaluna in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The ceremony takes place each year to recognize the dedication and commitment of DDF's Board of Directors and to welcome new members to the Board. In addition, DDF recognized its major donors who help contribute to its mission of raising awareness and funds for stomach cancer research and supporting patients, families, and caregivers.

The reception included a delicious lunch, a meet and greet, followed by a ceremony thanking donors and recognizing current and incoming DDF board members. This year's new Board of Directors are Melani Vincelli, a nearly 10-year stage IV stomach cancer survivor, and Steve Melen, a stage IIIB stomach cancer survivor of almost 11 years. Melani first became involved with DDF shortly after she and late DDF Founder Debbie Zelman appeared in a 2011 episode of the Dr. Oz Show for a segment about the rise of stomach cancer. She now serves as DDF's New Jersey South Chapter Leader, a mentor in DDF's Patient Resource Education Program (PREP), and an advocate and spokesperson for stomach cancer awareness. Steve Melen joined DDF as a PREP mentor in 2018 and has since served as Event Chair of the 1st Annual Day at the Races event in Berkeley, California. He is also a PREP mentor, advocate, and spokesperson for stomach cancer awareness.

"Our Board Appreciation Reception is always a wonderful opportunity for us to personally acknowledge how much we truly appreciate the time, dedication, and continued support of our wonderful Board of Directors," said Andrea Eidelman, DDF Executive Director. "We are also extremely excited to thank our generous donors who help us to continue our mission. More importantly, we are thrilled to welcome two newcomers, Melani Vincelli and Steve Melen, to our Board of Directors to help guide the mission of DDF."

Each DDF Board member serves a two-year term advising, governing, overseeing policy and direction, and assisting with leadership and general promotion of DDF as to support the organization's mission. For more information about DDF, visit http://www.DebbiesDream.org or call (954) 475-1200.

About Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer
DDF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about gastric cancer, advancing funding for research, and providing education and support internationally to patients, families, and caregivers. DDF seeks as its ultimate goal to make the cure for stomach cancer a reality. 

DDF was founded in 2009 by Debbie Zelman after she was diagnosed with stage IV incurable gastric cancer in 2008 and given only weeks to live. Debbie is considered a pioneer by many for bringing awareness to the plight of stomach cancer patients worldwide, as well as to the lack of federal funding for stomach cancer research. She did all of this while receiving hundreds of rounds of chemo, in addition to daily oral treatments. Debbie passed away on December 23, 2017, at the age of 50, almost a decade later. As a result of her leadership, DDF now has a Scientific and Medical Advisory Board of world-renowned doctors and chapters throughout the United States and in Canada and Germany. DDF strives to continue Debbie's mission and to make her dream a reality. To learn more about DDF, please visit us at www.DebbiesDream.org.

Media Contact:
Brittnay Starks
Communications Coordinator
Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer
(954) 475-1200
224012@email4pr.com
www.DebbiesDream.org

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/debbies-dream-foundation-curing-stomach-cancer-held-its-annual-board-appreciation-reception-300929458.html

SOURCE Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:07aBlueMail Expands to Millions of Consumers and Businesses with Support for Linux
PR
09:07aMI Windows and Doors' Acquisition of Masco's Milgard Windows and Doors division to Benefit Both Parties, According to Freedonia Analyst
PR
09:07aWASTE MANAGEMENT : Named Industry Leader on the 2019 North America and World Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI)
BU
09:06aVELAN INC. : Announcement
AQ
09:06aINTERBIT : Interbittm provides corporate update and announces management departures
AQ
09:06aROYAL PHILIPS : Third-party evaluation confirms safety profile of Philips Stellarex .035 low-dose drug-coated balloon
AQ
09:06aSIEMENS : Mitsubishi-Hitachi Metals Machinery to acquire Siemens' stake in Primetals Technologies
AQ
09:06aWORLD CLASS EXTRACTIONS : Reports Financial Results With 59% Gross Margin for the Three-Month Period Ended July 31, 2019
AQ
09:06aATW TECH : Proud to Allow Viewers of 'Occupation Double South Africa TV Show' to Vote for Their Favorite Couple
AQ
09:06aIM EXPL : Exploration Appoints New Chief Financial Officer
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group