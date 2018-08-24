Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer Hosts Its 2018 Board Appreciation Reception and Installation Ceremony

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer (DDF) hosted its annual Board Appreciation Reception and Installation Ceremony on July 19, 2018, at the DDF headquarters in Plantation, Florida. The ceremony was held to induct a new class of influential professionals to serve on the Board of Directors for DDF. Attendees included current and past members of DDF's Board of Directors, Corporate Advisory Council, Scientific and Medical Advisory Board, and Honorary Board.

Guests of the reception enjoyed dinner and networking, and later participated in a ceremony recognizing current, incoming, and transitioning DDF board members. The newly installed members include Pat Campola, President and Founder of Campola Consulting and DDF Patient Resource Education Program (PREP) mentor; Jill Ginsberg, Board Certified Elder Law Attorney at Ginsberg Shulman Attorneys at Law; Christy Leonard, Data Manager at Perspecta and DDF North Carolina East Chapter Co-Founder; Tamar Shatanof, Certified Public Accountant and DDF's founding treasurer; and Mitchell Starr, Partner at Bienenfeld Lasek & Starr, LLC. Each board member serves a two-year term advising, governing, overseeing policy and direction, and assisting with leadership and general promotion of DDF as to support the organization's mission.

About Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer (DDF) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about gastric cancer, advancing funding for research, and providing education and support internationally to patients, families, and caregivers. Debbie's Dream Foundation seeks as its ultimate goal to make the cure for stomach cancer a reality.

DDF was founded in 2009 by Debbie Zelman after she was diagnosed with stage IV incurable gastric cancer in 2008 and given only weeks to live. Debbie is considered a pioneer by many for bringing awareness to the plight of stomach cancer patients worldwide and the lack of federal funding for stomach cancer research. She did all of this while receiving hundreds of rounds of chemo in addition to daily oral treatments. Debbie passed away on December 23, 2017, at the age of 50, almost a decade later. As a result of her leadership, DDF now has a Scientific and Medical Advisory Board of world-renowned doctors in addition to chapters throughout the United States and in Canada and Germany. DDF strives to continue Debbie's mission to make her dream of finding a cure for stomach cancer come true. To learn more about DDF, please visit us at www.DebbiesDream.org.

