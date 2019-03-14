Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Debenhams will consider Sports Direct loan offer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2019 | 03:25am EDT
Signage is seen in a new Debenhams department store in Watford

LONDON (Reuters) - British department store group Debenhams said on Thursday it would give "careful consideration" to a proposal from its biggest shareholder Sports Direct to provide a 150 million pounds unsecured loan.

The one year loan, offered by Sports Direct on Wednesday, is subject to conditions, including installing its boss Mike Ashley as Debenhams' chief executive.

Debenhams said any third party loan offer on the terms offered would require both the consent of its existing lenders and bondholders as well as "material amendments" to existing facilities.

"Nevertheless, the board will give careful consideration to the proposal and will engage with Sports Direct and other stakeholders regarding its feasibility in the interests of all parties," it said.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Mark Potter)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:55aChina's property tax will be city-based, with minimum tax-free threshold - senior lawmaker
RE
03:48aFrench February inflation revised up to 1.6 percent
RE
03:45aIn Kenya push, France seals business deals worth over 2 billion euros
RE
03:44aTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Industrial Production Index
PU
03:44aPEOPLE BANK OF CHINA : Governor Yi Gang and Three Deputy Governors Answer Press Questions on Financial Reform and Development (Part II)
PU
03:37aEl Salvador top court suspends scrapping of Taiwan trade accord
RE
03:34aGerman Inflation Stable at 1.7% on Year in February
DJ
03:27aFCA to curtail investment platform exit fees
RE
03:25aDebenhams will consider Sports Direct loan offer
RE
03:20aRUSSIAN DIRECT INVESTMENT FUND : RDIF and partners invest in metals and mining company Intergeo
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Hammond offers more spending, lower taxes if a Brexit deal is done
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Boeing Tries to Limit the Fallout
3FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Fiat Chrysler recalling 965,000 U.S., Canadian vehicles over excess emissions
4O2 CZECH REPUBLIC AS : O2 CZECH REPUBLIC : Czech network operator CETIN sees Huawei risks as manageable - news..
5ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI : ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI : Raises Dividend as 2018 Net Profit Rose

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.