Debiopharm and Ipsen Extend Their Strategic Decapeptyl® (triptorelin) Partnership for Another 15 Years

Debiopharm (Debiopharm – www.debiopharm.com)
and Ipsen (www.ipsen.com)
today announced renewal of their Decapeptyl® agreement, which
extends and strengthens their strategic partnership through 2034 for the
development, manufacturing and distribution of Decapeptyl®
across Europe and certain Asian and African markets. Having established
their collaboration in the 1980s, this extension represents a long-term
commitment to patients, offering the benefits of Decapeptyl®
in the treatment of metastatic and non-metastatic patients with locally
advanced prostate cancer, endometriosis, uterine fibroids, central
precocious puberty and endocrine-responsive early-stage breast cancer.
Under the renewed agreement, both parties will co-develop novel
formulations and explore additional indications for other patient
populations with high unmet needs.
“Our continued partnership remains critical to ensure that patients
maintain access to Decapeptyl® therapy for their
various conditions. Furthermore, this renewed agreement represents an
opportunity to refine and refocus our collaboration by further exploring
our co-development capacity to potentially identify how Decapeptyl®
can respond to more unmet patient needs.”
Thierry Mauvernay,
President & Delegate of the Board Group, Debiopharm
“We are delighted to renew and extend this partnership with
Debiopharm. This collaboration has been - and continues to be - a
testament to our commitment to patients and our shared passion with
strategic partners.”
Ivana Magovčević-Liebisch, Executive
Vice-President, Chief Business Officer
About Decapeptyl®
Decapeptyl® (triptorelin pamoate) is an agonist
analogue of the natural gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH), currently
available in three sustained-release formulations (1, 3 and 6 months).
First registered in France in 1986, triptorelin is currently marketed in
more than 80 countries, being the market leader in many territories
worldwide. The alliance between Debiopharm and Ipsen for Decapeptyl®
has successfully delivered sustained market growth with €372.6 million
total sales in 2018, representing 8.1% annual growth.
About Debiopharm
Debiopharm aims to develop innovative therapies that target high unmet
medical needs in oncology and bacterial infections. Bridging the gap
between disruptive discovery products and real-world patient reach, the
company identifies high-potential compounds for in-licensing, clinically
demonstrate their safety and efficacy and then select large
pharmaceutical commercialization partners to maximize patient access
globally. For more information on Debiopharm, visit www.debiopharm.com
and follow @DebiopharmNews at http://twitter.com/DebiopharmNews.
About Ipsen
Ipsen is a global specialty-driven biopharmaceutical group focused on
innovation and Specialty Care. The group develops and commercializes
innovative medicines in three key therapeutic areas - Oncology,
Neuroscience and Rare Diseases. Its commitment to Oncology is
exemplified through its growing portfolio of key therapies for prostate
cancer, neuroendocrine tumors, renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic
cancer. Ipsen also has a well-established Consumer Healthcare business.
With total sales over €2.2 billion in 2018, Ipsen sells more than 20
drugs in over 115 countries, with a direct commercial presence in more
than 30 countries. Ipsen's R&D is focused on its innovative and
differentiated technological platforms located in the heart of the
leading biotechnological and life sciences hubs (Paris-Saclay, France;
Oxford, UK; Cambridge, US). The Group has about 5,700 employees
worldwide. Ipsen is listed in Paris (Euronext: IPN) and in the United
States through a Sponsored Level I American Depositary Receipt program
(ADR: IPSEY). For more information on Ipsen, visit www.ipsen.com.
