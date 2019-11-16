Debra Johnston Offers an Atlanta Luxury Estate Recognized as Exceptional and Extraordinary on a National Level

ATLANTA, Ga., Nov 16, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Debra Johnston of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Georgia Properties offers a one-of-a-kind estate in Atlanta offered for $7.95 Million. This peaceful, private, and exceptionally rare oasis sets the new high standard in living and luxurious entertaining in the affluent Buckhead enclave. Ensconced at the heart of an 8.4-acre estate and bordered by the protected and lush Chattahoochee State lands and river, you've simply never experienced such exquisite splendor than with this residence of distinction which is also rich with resort style amenities.



More information on 40 Cates Ridge Road in Atlanta, GA 30327 can be found at: https://debraajohnston.com/homes-for-sale-details/40-CATES-RIDGE-ROAD-ATLANTA-GA-30327/6085492/49/



The impeccably maintained main house on this estate's compound boasts palatial interiors consisting of open living spaces with spectacular views masterfully designed by acclaimed Stewart Mohr Designs in Atlanta. This 5-bedroom and 9-bathroom property is perched on elevated grounds and shrouded by a magnificent brick and stone facade with dramatic monochromatic exteriors. Stepping inside, you'll be breathless at the beguiling beauty from the light-filled open spaces and access to the pool area from almost every room. The sumptuous foyer is showcased by a spectacular staircase and accentuated by gentle curves. Multiple havens for relaxation are on choice from the living room or the terrace level entertainment area set under high ceilings and offering a bar, wine cellar, billiards room, gym with spa and sauna as well as easy access to the alfresco terrace with firepit. There is also a home theater with top-of-the-range McIntosh audio/visual equipment that is a perfect replica of Atlanta's Fox Theater.



A dash of glamor comes courtesy of the decadent master suite, decorated in soothing neutrals and featuring his and her bathrooms, including one which integrates seamlessly with the outdoors and boasts a private garden with shower. Upstairs, four-bedroom suites reside, with a completely self-contained guest apartment also attached to the main residence. A charming guest cottage sits on the shores of the glistening lake, and consists of a bedroom suite, full, and half bathrooms, kitchenette, living room, and screened porch. There's even a caretaker cottage or au pair residence at the rear of this completely fenced, luxury compound.



Outdoors, surrender to the spellbinding beauty which awaits. Take advantage of the walking trails which meander through the meticulously manicured gardens, grab a golf cart and make your way to the tennis court, practice your swing in the batting cages, or perfect your chipping or putting on the par three course. You'll also relish the brand-new pool with spa which is set against the backdrop of a natural wonderland, as well as the firepit where you can congregate with loved ones and watch the sun shimmer its way behind the horizon.



The lake is also an idyllic attraction to indulge in. Retreat to the picturesque pergola and be enchanted by the tranquil waterfalls and fountains which sparkle at night or gather with guests in the summer pavilion adorned with a bar and new bluestone patio. The outdoors also plays host to a glorious rose garden with a domed rotunda delivering another enticing outlook across this unsurpassed estate, as well as a custom koi pond and Zen meditation garden where you'll experience infinite serenity.



This no-expense-spared, secure masterpiece also features the latest in state-of-the-art whole house and property Control 4 automation, an executive study, five fireplaces, pristine stone and hardwood floors, whole house generator, multiple wells, and a grand motor court with four car garage accommodation.



Nestled at the end of a gated enclave of exclusive homes, in the highly coveted 30327 zip code, there is even ample space to construct another home on the property which comprises of three lush lots of land. Residents can also make the most of being moments from Buckhead's high-end shopping and dining precincts as well as some of the nation's top ranked private schools.



This stately home, which has graced the covers of 'Unique Homes' magazine is truly one of the finest gated estates in Atlanta. For a full feature video tour of this magnificent property, please visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fr6qLMyDc3s



About Debra Johnston:



Debra Johnston is one of Atlanta's top luxury agents with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Georgia Properties and is a current Chairman Circle Diamond member for 2017 and 2018 and the #1 individual agent in the Buckhead Office of Berkshire Hathaway for the past four consecutive years. She continues to surpass client expectations as demonstrated in her sales volume performance year over year serving her extensive clientele network which includes the music and film industry, athletes, Fortune 500 executives, and entrepreneurs. Debra is the exclusive 'News Partner Realtor' for the Atlanta real estate market, which uniquely differentiates herself as a leader in utilizing her proprietary cutting edge marketing strategy of using her media connections to get her client's homes featured on high-authority channels like Yahoo Finance, Reuters, Bloomberg, FOX, ABC, NBC, and more.



Debra is constantly on the forefront of implementing progressive tactics to get her listings mass exposure through this distinctive complementary blend of press-marketing, search engine optimization, and technology coupled with superb photography and video production. She is known for her genuine enthusiasm for luxury real estate and for her excellent professionalism providing top customer service. With over sixteen years of experience in the luxury market, Debra is a leader in the real estate field and consistently delivers uncompromising professionalism and ultimately a positive experience for her clients. Representing clients from Los Angeles to New York to Miami, Debra continues to surpass the luxury real estate competition in Atlanta while delivering exceptional service each and every time.



To find out more about the opportunity to own Atlanta's premier luxury properties, please view Debra Johnston's website at http://debraajohnston.com.



Debra Johnston - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices GA Properties

Address: 3500 Lenox Road NE #300, Atlanta, Georgia 30326, United States

Contact Name: Debra Johnston

Website: http://www.debraajohnston.com

Email: debra.johnston@bhhsgeorgia.com

Phone: +1-404-312-1959

Facebook: www.facebook.com/debrajohnstonrealtor

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/iamdebrajohnston_luxuryrealtor

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/debrajohnston

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/Debrajvideos

News Source: Debra Johnston Realtor

Related link: http://www.debraajohnston.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/debra-johnston-offers-an-atlanta-luxury-estate-recognized-as-exceptional-and-extraordinary-on-a-national-level/