Debt-Ceiling Amendment for Spending Bills Fails to Draw Wide Support

WASHINGTON -- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is open to the idea of attaching a debt-limit suspension to a must-pass spending measure to keep the government open beyond Feb. 15, according to a person familiar with the discussions. But lawmakers from both parties poured cold water on that strategy Tuesday.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.) said Tuesday he discussed the idea with Mr. Mnuchin, President Trump and others at a dinner Monday evening at the Trump Hotel. The group, which also included Vice President Mike Pence, met to discuss the continuing negotiations over the spending bill and Mr. Trump's proposed border wall. A bipartisan working group of House and Senate members are trying to hammer out a deal that would prevent another partial government shutdown on Feb. 15.

Mr. Graham said he urged Mr. Trump to push for an increase in the borrowing limit as part of the spending package.

"I think the president understands we need to raise the debt ceiling," Mr. Graham told CNN Tuesday.

Mr. Mnuchin thought it was a good idea, the person said, though the Treasury Department hasn't taken an official position. The person didn't say whether Mr. Trump supports the idea.

Such a move could complicate the negotiations over spending and border security. Democrats in recent years have supported raising the borrowing limit with no strings attached, while Republicans have argued debt-limit suspensions should be paired with spending cuts.

"That's extraneous," said House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Nita Lowey (D., N.Y.), who is leading the group of 17 lawmakers tasked with hashing out a border-security compromise. "Let's not make it more complicated."

Rep. Jim Jordan (R., Ohio), an influential conservative, said Republicans usually want to use a debt-limit increase to push for curbs on federal spending, likely beyond the group's purview and three-week timeline.

"Typically on debt limits, we want to control spending or see some kind of structural change before you just automatically raise the debt ceiling," Mr. Jordan told reporters Tuesday.

Mr. Mnuchin in the past has suggested lawmakers should change the process to make it easier to raise the debt limit.

The debt limit has been suspended since last February, but is set to be reinstated on March 2 at a record $22 trillion. Treasury will be able to use extraordinary measures to keep paying the government's bills on time until midsummer. After that, the government could begin to miss payments to bondholders or benefit recipients and default on the debt unless Congress raises the limit.

In recent years, down-to-the-wire negotiations on Capitol Hill over the debt ceiling have raised concerns that the U.S. could default on its debt, alarming investors. In 2011, Standard & Poor's downgraded U.S. debt for the first time in 70 years when the country came within hours of defaulting on some of its obligations.

House Democrats voted earlier this year to make it easier to raise the debt limit, but any such measure would still require 60 votes in the Republican-controlled Senate.

Separately, House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal (D., Mass.) has asked Mr. Mnuchin to provide Congress with an update on the debt limit, including when Congress needs to act to prevent a default.

In a letter sent to Mr. Mnuchin Tuesday, Mr. Neal noted the $1.5 trillion tax cut that took effect last year reduced government revenues as a share of gross domestic product from 17.4% in 2017 to 16.5% in 2018. The shutdown may also result in government revenue coming in lower than expected, he added.

Weaker revenues could give Treausry less room to keep paying the government's bills than in past shutdowns before Congress needs to act.

