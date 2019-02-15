Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Debt Investors Embrace the Fed's New Path

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/15/2019 | 02:10am EST

By WSJ City

Signs that the Federal Reserve may be done with raising rates for now are sending ripples through bond markets, holding down rates for a swathe of borrowers.

The Fed's latest stance has kept down US Treasury yields, which play a major role in setting borrowing costs. That's pulled down rates on corporate bonds, mortgage rates and helped spark a shift to fixed rate debt.

SEIZING ON THE BUOYANT TONE... 

   -- Blue-chip companies AT&T and Boeing sold a combined $6.5bn of bonds on 
      Wednesday. 
 
   -- On Tuesday Altria Group, part owner of vaping startup Juul labs, sold an 
      $11.5bn bond. 
 
   -- And in January, Anheuser-Busch InBev sold a $15.5bn bond.

WHY THIS MATTERS

Taken together, recent moves show investors are confident that the Fed is done raising rates and that its shift to a more market-friendly posture can propel the economic expansion into a second decade even as concerns persist about slowing global growth and geopolitical tensions.

A fuller story is available on WSJ.com

WSJ City: The news, the key facts and why it matters. Be deeply informed in less than five minutes. You can find more concise stories like this on the WSJ City app. Download now from the App Store or Google Play, or sign up to newsletters here http://www.wsj.com/newsletters?sub=356&mod=djemwsjcity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:38aSouth Africa's Eskom suspends power cuts but warns system vulnerable
RE
02:37aWall Street divided on Brexit - Goldman sees a deal, JPMorgan sees a delay
RE
02:34aUganda's economy seen expanding at 6.3 pct in 2018/19 - IMF
RE
02:26aGermany looks into tax move on foreign internet firms - report
RE
02:23aS.Africa's rand heads for more than 3 pct weekly loss on power crisis
RE
02:20aIndonesia to postpone halal label deadline amid industry concerns
RE
02:15aEU Car Registrations Fell for Fifth Month in a Row in January
DJ
02:13aEXCLUSIVE : Big firms weigh in as France looks to revive offshore wind
RE
02:12aEuropean car sales drop 4.6 percent in January - ACEA
RE
02:10aDebt Investors Embrace the Fed's New Path
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : full-year sales outlook tops analyst views; shares rise
2VTV THERAPEUTICS INC : VTV THERAPEUTICS INC. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
3VARTA AG : VARTA AG: VARTA AG closes 2018 with strong figures - very optimistic outlook for 2019
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Seizing on Huawei's troubles, Samsung bets big on network gear
5ALLIANZ : ALLIANZ : fourth-quarter net profit up 19 percent, in line with expectations
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.