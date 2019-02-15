Debt Investors Embrace the Fed's New Path

By WSJ City

Signs that the Federal Reserve may be done with raising rates for now are sending ripples through bond markets, holding down rates for a swathe of borrowers.

The Fed's latest stance has kept down US Treasury yields, which play a major role in setting borrowing costs. That's pulled down rates on corporate bonds, mortgage rates and helped spark a shift to fixed rate debt.

SEIZING ON THE BUOYANT TONE...

-- Blue-chip companies AT&T and Boeing sold a combined $6.5bn of bonds on Wednesday. -- On Tuesday Altria Group, part owner of vaping startup Juul labs, sold an $11.5bn bond. -- And in January, Anheuser-Busch InBev sold a $15.5bn bond.

WHY THIS MATTERS

Taken together, recent moves show investors are confident that the Fed is done raising rates and that its shift to a more market-friendly posture can propel the economic expansion into a second decade even as concerns persist about slowing global growth and geopolitical tensions.

