Debt Investors Give China More Credit Than Stockholders

By Manju Dalal

Asian stock markets were mostly lower Tuesday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell nearly 1.5%, and Taiwan's Taiex and Korea's Kospi both dropped almost 1%, while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.5%. Mainland Chinese markets and those in India were closed for national holidays.

Tuesday's Big Theme

While Chinese equities have sold off sharply in 2018, credit-market investors are a lot more sanguine about the world's second-largest economy.

What's Happening

The Shanghai Composite Index is down nearly 15% this year, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng has fallen roughly 9%, making them among the region's worst performers. Challenges include Beijing's attempts to rein in rapid credit growth, trade tensions, a stronger U.S. dollar and worries about the resilience of developing economies.

Yet one widely watched indicator of credit risk has hardly budged. It costs $56,000 a year to insure $10 million of Chinese government debt against default in the credit-default swap market, or 0.56% of the total insured, according to Markit. The CDS price has risen by $5,000 per $10 million this year.

That is in contrast to other emerging markets in Asia such as Indonesia. There, the CDS premium has gone from 0.87% of the sum insured to 1.29%, according to Thomson Reuters data. It is also markedly different from last time worries emerged about Chinese growth, in 2015-16, when CDS prices rose to nearly 1.5%.

Market Reaction

Harsh Agarwal, a credit strategist at Deutsche Bank, said the resilience in Chinese CDS reflected the country's strong credit ratings, which are four notches below the top triple-A grade.

"China is a current-account-surplus country with a strong balance sheet, " Mr. Agarwal said. He said the default swaps were unlikely to move much unless the country's creditworthiness deteriorated sharply--or there was a surge in demand from investors using those derivatives to hedge their exposure to Chinese bonds.

"Even during times when China saw massive capital outflows and its currency came under pressure, China's creditworthiness was not in doubt because of its high foreign-currency reserves and overall strong-balance-of-payments" position, said Jean-Charles Sambor, deputy head of emerging-market fixed income at BNP Asset Management.

Elsewhere

Benchmark Brent crude oil rose 0.1% to $85.05 a barrel, hovering at near four-year highs. Investors anticipated tight supply ahead of U.S. sanctions against Iran, which take effect in November.

Tencent Holdings fell 2.3%, in its first trading session after announcing a restructuring plan. On Sunday, the Chinese internet giant said it would create a division to focus on business services such as cloud computing.

