DebtX : Offers $366 Million Real Estate Portfolio in the Nation of Colombia

07/23/2020 | 10:01am EDT

DebtX, the largest secondary marketplace for loans, today announced it is offering a $366 million portfolio of real estate assets in Colombia.

The portfolio consists of just over 5,000 properties, primarily residential and land assets. The properties are government-owned and are located mostly in urban areas of Colombia, the fourth largest economy in South America.

The seller, Sociedad de Activos Especiales SAE, is working with Colombia’s Ministry of Finance and Public Credit, which manages special assets under the control of the Colombian government. The proceeds will go to the Fund for Rehabilitation, Social Investment and Fight Against Organized Crime.

DebtX CEO Kingsley Greenland said: “This portfolio is an opportunity for investors to establish a significant real estate presence in one of the largest economies in South America. The portfolio is well diversified and is concentrated in the most dynamic urban areas of the country.”

DebtX has been active in Latin America since 2010 and has sold more than $1 billion in assets for public and private institutions from Mexico to Argentina.

DebtX is seeking initial indications of interest from investors by August 11, 2020, after which a formal bid process is expected to begin with final bids due on November 9,2020. To register to bid on the portfolio, visit www.debtx.com or contact Mike Roth, 617.531.3424, mroth@debtx.com or Ana Escobar 617.531.3458, aescobar@debtx.com.

About DebtX

DebtX operates the world’s most liquid marketplace for loans. Through its loan sale advisory, DebtX maximizes loan sale proceeds for financial institutions and government agencies. DebtX also provides loan valuation, analytics and market data for regulatory and audit purposes. For banks preparing for CECL, DXCDA is a fully outsourced, independent service that saves time and money. For syndication, agency, and loan sale professionals, DebtX provides a suite of web-based deal management solutions. For loan originators and risk managers, DXScore® is the firm’s credit rating system for commercial real estate loans. DebtX is based in Boston, with offices across the U.S., South America, Europe and Asia. Call 617.531.3400 or visit www.debtx.com. Follow DebtX on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2020
