December 2019 North American Transborder Freight Numbers

Rail Freight: $14.4 billion (15.0% of all transborder freight)
U.S.-Canada: $8.0 billion (16.0% of all northern border freight)
U.S.-Mexico: $6.5 billion (13.9% of all southern border freight)
-
Compared to December 2018:
-
Three busiest rail border ports (52.3% of total transborder rail freight)
-
Laredo, TX $3.5 billion
-
Port Huron, MI $2.1 billion
-
Detroit, MI $2.0 billion
-
Top three rail commodities (63.7% of total transborder rail freight)
-
Motor vehicles and parts $7.1 billion
-
Mineral fuels $1.4 billion
-
Plastics and articles $0.7 billion
Total Transborder Freight by Mode:
U.S.-Canada (both directions)
U.S.-Mexico (both directions)
Reporting Notes
Data in this Bureau of Transportation Statistics release are not seasonally adjusted and are not adjusted for inflation. For previous statistical releases and summary tables, see TransBorder Releases. See TransBorder Freight Data for data from previous months, and for additional state, port, and commodity data. BTS has scheduled the release of 2019 annual numbers for March 9 and the release of January TransBorder numbers for March 25.
Disclaimer
BTS - Bureau of Transportation Statistics published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 17:00:00 UTC