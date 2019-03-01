December 31, 2018: The Semi- Annual Report is now available

THEHERZFELDCARIBBEANBASINFUND,INC.

SEMI-ANNUALREPORT

DECEMBER 31, 2018

If you already elected to receive shareholder reports electronically, you will not beaﬀected by this change and you need not take any action. You may elect to receiveshareholder reports and other communications from the Fund electronically bycontacting your ﬁnancial intermediary (such as a broker-dealer or bank) or, if you are adirect investor, by following the instructions included with paper Fund documents thathave been mailed to you.

Beginning with the distribution of the Fund's December 31, 2020 semi-annual report in February 2021, as permitted by regulations adopted by the Securities and Exchange Commission, paper copies of the Fund's shareholder reports like this one will nolonger be sent by mail, unless you speciﬁcally request paper copies of the reports. Instead, the reports will be made available on the Fund's website,www.herzfeld.com/ cuba, and you will be notiﬁed by mail each time a report is posted and provided with a website link to access the report.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc.

119 Washington Avenue, Suite 504

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 271-1900

Investment AdvisorHERZFELD/CUBA a division of Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc.

119 Washington Avenue, Suite 504

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 271-1900

Transfer Agent & RegistrarState Street Bank and Trust

200 Clarendon Street, 16th Floor Boston, MA 02116

(617) 662-2760

Custodian

State Street Bank and Trust 200 Clarendon Street, 5th Floor Boston, MA 02116

Counsel

Pepper Hamilton LLP3000 Two Logan Square18th and Arch Streets Philadelphia, PA 19103

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc.'s investment objective is long-term capital apprecia-tion. To achieve its objective, the Fund invests in issuers that are likely, in the Advisor's view, tobeneﬁt from economic, politi-cal, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which include, among others, Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, the United States and Venezuela ("Caribbe-an Basin Countries"). The Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in equity and equity-linkedsecurities of issuers, including U.S.-based companies which engage in substantial trade with, and derive substantial revenue from, operations in the Carib-bean Basin Countries.

Listed NASDAQ Capital Market

Symbol: CUBA

Letter to Stockholders

January 31, 2019

Dear Fellow Stockholders,

We are pleased to present our Semi-Annual Report for the six-month periodended December 31, 2018. On that date, the net asset value of The Herzfeld Ca-ribbean Basin Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUBA) (the "Fund") was $6.50 per share, down -18.75% for the six monthsthen ended,adjustedfor the $0.305 pershare year-end capital gains distributionpaid on December 28, 2018. The Fund's market price closed the period at $4.90 per share, a drop of -25.76% over thesame semi-annual time period, alsoadjusted for the distribution.* For cal-endar year 2018, the Fund's net assetvalue declined -17.35% while the mar-ket price declined -27.33%; both figuresare adjusted for the year-end distribu-tion.

Thomas J. Herzfeld

Chairman and Portfolio Manager

The Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies that we believe are poised to benefit from economic, political, structural, and technologicaldevelopments in the Caribbean Basin. Part of the investment strategy focuses on companies in the region that we believe would benefit from the resumption of U.S. trade with Cuba. Since it is impossible to predict when the U.S. embargo will belifted, we have concentrated on investments which we believe can do well even if thereis no political or economic change with respect to Cuba.

Caribbean Update

After a catastrophic 2017 Atlantic hurricane season, the Caribbean received a reprieve in 2018 which allowed the region to continue to rebuild and recover. The eﬀect of 2017's hurricanes are still being felt as 2018 saw a year over year decline of 2% in tourist arrivals for the Caribbean. However, there have been some bright spots as islands like Puerto Rico have seen a marked increase in economic activity of 21.5% year over year as of November, per the Economic Development Bank for Puerto Rico. Disaster aid, rebuild-ing the electrical grid, and restructuring government debt has contributed to Puerto Rico's recovery. Throughout the Caribbean, the vast majority of hotels that were closed in the aftermath of the 2017 hurricanes have since reopened and cruise ships have returned to most of the hardest hit islands which should drive an increase in tourist arrivals.

*The calculation of the total investment return assumes reinvestment of dividends and distributions at prices obtainedby the dividend reinvestment plan.

Erik M. Herzfeld

As the Caribbean islands were recovering from natural disasters, Caribbean Basin countries in Central America and

Latin America were experiencing new and continuing politi-cal instability. Guatemala and Nicaragua joined the ranks of

countries with authoritarian regimes shunning democracy,joining Venezuela and Cuba. Under the Trump administration, we believe the U.S. has arguably abandoned its leadership

role in advancing democracy, focusing more on securing the southern border with Mexico and limiting immigration,especially from Central America. Congress has not voted on

President and Portfolio Manager

the Trump administration's retooled NAFTA agreement andso there remains uncertainty on trade with Mexico. Tariﬀs onboth sides remain in place which, according to reports, hasnegatively impacted trade with Mexico the U.S.'s second largest export and import market. We feel, geopolitics and thegeneral decline of democracy have been major headwinds inthe Caribbean Basin over the last six months. Some of these issues could be remediatedwith a new NAFTA agreement but the political trend of new strongmen emerging inthe region is likely a longer term negative for growth.

The crisis in Venezuela may have reached a turning point as Juan Guaido, the head of Venezuela's National Assembly, at this writing, calls for elections to remove President Nicolas Maduro. Many of the countries in the Western Hemisphere, with the exception of Cuba, Bolivia, and Nicaragua, support Guaido. Many European nations are alsobacking new elections and The Bank of England took the step of denying Maduro'srequest to pull $1.2 billion of gold from its vault as his cash-poor government struggles to maintain power. The collapse of the Maduro regime would be a major blow to Cuba as subsidized oil is one of Cuba's major beneﬁts of its relationship with Venezuela. Thetwo countries have tried to prop up one another over the years as the only two socialistcountries in the Western Hemisphere. The collapse of one could lead to the collapse of the other which could, hopefully, usher in democracy and capitalism to the countries.

Portfolio

Over the calendar year, the Fund was negatively aﬀected by its holdings in con-sumer discretionary, materials, and industrials while being bolstered by PuertoRican ﬁnancials, utilities, and telecom. Because of the Caribbean's economic focuson tourism, most of the holdings in the Fund are susceptible to cyclical swings inprice. For example, our large allocation to cruise lines through Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH), and Carnival Corp. (CCL) saw declines between -16.14% and -23.40%. The poor performancewas in spite of record revenues for these companies buoyed by accelerated growth in net revenue yields as revenue-management policies appear to have proven suc-cessful and sustainable so far. The sharp drop in oil prices in the fourth quarter of 2018 provided a tailwind as it aﬀorded cruise lines the ability to hedge their bunker fuel costs at lower prices setting up cruise lines for a possible rebound in 2019. Our largest holding, MasTec Inc. (MTZ), dropped -10.05% in December to ﬁnish the- 4-

year down -17.14%. Industrials struggled in 2018 as valuationcompression occurred throughout the industry ensnaring thelikes of MTZ. MTZ continues to have a large backlog of majorenergy and telecommunication projects that could provide rev-enue streams for years to come. At the close of 2018, MTZ had a P/E of 14.16, its lowest since September of 2011, despite its backlog and analyst estimates of double digit growth for 2019.

Our best performers in 2018 were our Puerto Rican hold-ings: Banco Popular (BPOP), First BanCorp (FBP), and Evertec Inc. (EVTC) which gained between 35.81% and 111.07%. The Puerto Rican banks continue to be sup-ported by an inﬂux of federal aid and insurance claim dis-bursements to the island and the continuing normalization of the island's economy following the 2017 hurricanes.

Ryan M. Paylor Portfolio Manager

EVTC was especially aﬀected by the hurricanes as their transaction processing busi-ness was rendered useless while the island was blacked out. With electricity backonline, EVTC has thrived as its business has grown beyond Puerto Rico to Latin America as the trend of favoring electronic transactions over cash expands world-wide. We expect this trend to continue which is positive for future growth in EVTC.

We added PGT Innovations, Inc. (PGTI) to the portfolio in the second half of 2018, aswe felt the pullback in the stock price was a good opportunity to add the impact windowand door manufacturer. PGTI is a dominant player in the market for impact-resistant windows and doors. With hurricane sensitive states in the US and countries in theCaribbean strengthening their building codes in the aftermath of the last two hurricane seasons and the prospect that climate change will continue the trend of devastatingstorms, our belief is that PGTI can be one of the biggest beneﬁciaries. Their productscan better protect homeowners and businesses from hurricanes and break-ins alongwith lowering their hurricane insurance premiums and electrical bills. With their end market consisting of 46% new residential and 54% repair & remodel, the company is well-positioned to adapt to changes in market trends. The destruction of homes inrecent years by Hurricanes Michael, Harvey, Maria, Jose, and Irma only reiterate theneed for homeowners and businesses to better protect their property from future storms. We believe the company will continue to exhibit strong growth over the next few years.

Outlook

Entering 2019, there is a lot of geopolitical and economic uncertainty that has beenweighing on the global market. The impact of the unresolved U.S. trade war withChina has spread globally and many businesses in the Caribbean Basin have takena "wait-and-see" approach before allocating serious funds to capital expenditures. A new NAFTA agreement is still unresolved as the U.S. Congress has yet to vote on the trilateral changes agreed by the Trump Administration, Canada, and Mexico. Nonethe-less, we feel these current headwinds could switch to tailwinds if the U.S. and China can resolve their diﬀerences and a new NAFTA is ratiﬁed.