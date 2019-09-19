Log in
DeciBio Consulting Acquires Emmes Group's Molecular Diagnostic (MDx) Testing & Oncology Databases

09/19/2019 | 10:13pm EDT

DeciBio Consulting, LLC, a precision medicine-focused strategy consulting and market intelligence firm, is pleased to announce it has acquired ownership of the Emmes Molecular Diagnostics (MDx) Infectious Disease Database and the Oncology Database from The Emmes Group Inc., effective January 1, 2020. These acquisitions are positioned to strengthen and expand the solutions DeciBio offers its clients.

The Emmes MDx (ID) Database has established itself as a unique and essential source of in-depth customer-level metrics, insights, and data for the most relevant molecular diagnostic tests and test panels across 1,000 MDx testing labs in the United States. Manufacturers use Emmes’ MDx (ID) Database to support the following business functions:

  • Sales — profiling accounts, prioritizing accounts
  • Strategic marketing — assessing instrument and assay manufacturer share shifts, assessing adoption of new assays
  • Business development — assessing winners/loser by customer type, understanding competitive dynamics

The Emmes Oncology Database offers similar customer-level information focused on tissue-based testing in 300 anatomic pathology, molecular oncology, and genetics labs in the United States.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring the Emmes Databases into the DeciBio portfolio of market intelligence offerings,” says DeciBio founding partner David Cavanaugh. “We’ve seen and experienced first-hand how useful these databases are in understanding and assessing molecular diagnostic testing actions and decisions at the user level.”

As part of the acquisition agreement, DeciBio will take over the product development, sales, and marketing activities for the Databases. The Emmes Group will support DeciBio in these activities, as well as with data collection.

“DeciBio’s industry knowledge, expertise, and polished skills – coupled with its dedication to client needs and superior service – make them the ideal partner, complementing the essence of our Company and successor to the legacy of our MDx Databases,” says Edward Weiner, founder and president of the Emmes Group. “I am utterly confident DeciBio’s vision, energy, and resources will enable them to go well beyond simply sustaining the current excellence of the Emmes Databases. Rather, DeciBio will broaden the utility of these compelling tools in ways and forms similar to and farther than the bounds of their current structure and content, creating even greater value for clients.”

About DeciBio

DeciBio is a strategy consulting and market intelligence firm focused on precision medicine. DeciBio offers advisory services for growth planning, market and opportunity assessment, product and portfolio strategy, and corporate due diligence. The company also offers market intelligence products, including data visualization and analysis platforms and reports relating to immuno-oncology, liquid biopsy, cancer biomarkers, and more.

About Emmes

The Emmes Group is an information and knowledge provider whose core competency is conceiving and implementing proprietary research-based investigations. The company specializes in obtaining vital market facts, judgments, preferences, and perceptions and converting this information into actionable knowledge. The Emmes Group counsels and supports managers who are seeking greater understanding and desire superior results. The firm’s practice is concentrated on the essential characteristics of healthcare, particularly diagnostics and laboratory instruments.


© Business Wire 2019
