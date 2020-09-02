Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Decibel Therapeutics : to Present at Citi's 15th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/02/2020 | 08:11am EDT

Decibel Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel gene therapeutics for restoration of hearing loss and balance disorders, today announced that Laurence Reid Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Decibel, will present at Citi's 15th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 1:10pm ET.

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments that restore functional hair cells within the inner ear to treat disorders of hearing and balance. Leveraging industry-leading single-cell genomics capabilities and proprietary gene therapy technologies, Decibel has established the world’s first comprehensive research, discovery, and drug development platform aimed at restoring hearing and balance function. Decibel’s pipeline, including its lead gene therapy program (DB-OTO) to treat congenital monogenic deafness and its ototoxicity prevention program, is designed to deliver on our vision of a world in which the privileges of hearing and balance are available to all. For more information about Decibel Therapeutics, please visit www.decibeltx.com or follow @DecibelTx.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:32aHUAMI : Award-Winning Amazfit ZenBuds Now Available to U.S. Consumers
BU
08:32aFintech Company, Coro Global Inc, Launches First Payment App Using Hashgraph Distributed Ledger Technology
BU
08:32aPRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC. : to Participate in 2020 Barclays Global Financial Services Virtual Conference; Live Webcast Available
BU
08:32aAlgernon Announces Enrollment of 50th Patient in Multinational 2b/3 Human Study of Ifenprodil for Treatment of COVID-19
GL
08:31aDISTRICT METALS : Commences Fieldwork at the Tomtebo Property
AQ
08:31aTYPHOON EXPLORATION : New Drilling Campaign on Aiguebelle-Goldfields
AQ
08:31aOMINECA MINING AND METALS : Expands its Footprint in the Cariboo Mining District
AQ
08:31aCANADA HOUSE WELLNESS : Abba Medix Corp. Receives Authorization to Contract from the Autorité Marchés Publics
AQ
08:31aMETRON CAPITAL : INEO Appoints PI Financial as Market Maker
AQ
08:31aVGP NV : to Launch Private Placement of 929,153 Existing Shares Via an Accelerated Bookbuild Offering
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla launches $5 billion capital raise, tapping in on share surge
2BAYER AG : BAYER : appeals $20.5 mln Roundup ruling to California Supreme Court
3AIRBUS SE : Qatar Airways agrees delivery delays with Airbus, still talking to Boeing
4ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : Amazon's new offerings make India centre of fintech push

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group