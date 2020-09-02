Decibel Therapeutics : to Present at Citi's 15th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference

Decibel Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel gene therapeutics for restoration of hearing loss and balance disorders, today announced that Laurence Reid Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Decibel, will present at Citi's 15th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 1:10pm ET.

