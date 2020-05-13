DecisionLink Announces Partnership with Gainsight Sightline

ATLANTA, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Value Management pioneer DecisionLink today announced a new partnership with Gainsight Sightline to extend the power of value management and value-based selling to customer success.



Gainsight Sightline brings together complementary technology and service solutions on the Gainsight platform. Through this partnership, DecisionLink customers will be able to reduce time to value and accelerate their adoption across customer success technologies.

Delivering value to customers is more important than ever in the current economic environment. Today, the risk of customer churn is heightened, and organizations are forced to deliver results with fewer resources. Combining the power of DecisionLink and Gainsight Sightline allows companies to capture, track, and quantify the economic value they provide to customers from the initial sales process through to customer success programs, more effectively measuring customer lifetime value.

“We are excited to have DecisionLink partner with Gainsight Sightline, creating a path for customers to extend the communication and measurement of value throughout the enterprise,” said Nick Mehta, CEO of Gainsight.

“This partnership with Gainsight is a powerful step in elevating value beyond individual sales to customer success teams and across the entire buyer journey,” said Jim Berryhill, CEO and co-founder of DecisonLink. “Our automated ValueCloud® platform makes it easy for any company to lead with value and business impact for all of their customer interactions.”

ValueCloud is a SaaS-based enterprise-class Customer Value Management platform helping companies such as Caterpillar, Marketo, VMware, CrowdStrike, DocuSign and ServiceNow set baseline value metrics and then measure, track, and communicate customer value assets. By storing and processing customer value data at an enterprise level, ValueCloud enables teams to price, communicate, and differentiate based on value.

DecisionLink is a sponsor and featured guest at Gainsight’s Pulse Everywhere event, occurring virtually May 13-14, 2020.

About Gainsight Sightline

Gainsight Sightline is the first complete customer success ecosystem that offers the only community-enhanced customer success technology exchange. The ecosystem supercharges the path to value across customer success technologies by building a robust and growing collection of high-impact integrations and technology configurations, created in collaboration with over 50 technology partners.

About Gainsight®

Gainsight’s innovative customer-centric technology is driving the future of customer success. The company’s Customer Cloud offers a powerful set of solutions focused on customer success, product experience, revenue optimization, customer experience, and customer data, that together enable businesses to put the customer at the center of everything they do. Companies that use Gainsight grow net retention by up to 33 percent. Learn how leading companies like Okta, SAP Concur, and Box use Gainsight at www.gainsight.com

About DecisionLink

DecisionLink’s ValueCloud® is the first and leading solution for enterprise-class customer value management. The ValueCloud enhances the value of CRM systems by providing the missing link to elevating conversations and shifting relationships from tactical to strategic by providing value insights from initial sales call all the way through to contract renewals. The ValueCloud® turns customer value insights into strategic assets that can be leveraged across the enterprise, from CXO’s, to line of business leaders, to Product Managers, to Marketers, to sales & sales support teams, to value managers. DecisionLink is trusted by top enterprise businesses, including Adobe, Caterpillar, CrowdStrike, DocuSign, Marketo, VMWare and more.

For more information, please visit www.decisionlink.com, call 800.670.8301 or engage with us on social media.

