Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DecisionLink Announces Partnership with Gainsight Sightline

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 04:11pm EDT

ATLANTA, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Value Management pioneer DecisionLink today announced a new partnership with Gainsight Sightline to extend the power of value management and value-based selling to customer success.

Gainsight Sightline brings together complementary technology and service solutions on the Gainsight platform. Through this partnership, DecisionLink customers will be able to reduce time to value and accelerate their adoption across customer success technologies.

Delivering value to customers is more important than ever in the current economic environment. Today, the risk of customer churn is heightened, and organizations are forced to deliver results with fewer resources. Combining the power of DecisionLink and Gainsight Sightline allows companies to capture, track, and quantify the economic value they provide to customers from the initial sales process through to customer success programs, more effectively measuring customer lifetime value.

“We are excited to have DecisionLink partner with Gainsight Sightline, creating a path for customers to extend the communication and measurement of value throughout the enterprise,” said Nick Mehta, CEO of Gainsight.

“This partnership with Gainsight is a powerful step in elevating value beyond individual sales to customer success teams and across the entire buyer journey,” said Jim Berryhill, CEO and co-founder of DecisonLink. “Our automated ValueCloud® platform makes it easy for any company to lead with value and business impact for all of their customer interactions.”

ValueCloud is a SaaS-based enterprise-class Customer Value Management platform helping companies such as Caterpillar, Marketo, VMware, CrowdStrike, DocuSign and ServiceNow set baseline value metrics and then measure, track, and communicate customer value assets. By storing and processing customer value data at an enterprise level, ValueCloud enables teams to price, communicate, and differentiate based on value.

DecisionLink is a sponsor and featured guest at Gainsight’s Pulse Everywhere event, occurring virtually May 13-14, 2020.

About Gainsight Sightline
Gainsight Sightline is the first complete customer success ecosystem that offers the only community-enhanced customer success technology exchange. The ecosystem supercharges the path to value across customer success technologies by building a robust and growing collection of high-impact integrations and technology configurations, created in collaboration with over 50 technology partners.

About Gainsight®
Gainsight’s innovative customer-centric technology is driving the future of customer success. The company’s Customer Cloud offers a powerful set of solutions focused on customer success, product experience, revenue optimization, customer experience, and customer data, that together enable businesses to put the customer at the center of everything they do. Companies that use Gainsight grow net retention by up to 33 percent. Learn how leading companies like Okta, SAP Concur, and Box use Gainsight at www.gainsight.com

About DecisionLink
DecisionLink’s ValueCloud® is the first and leading solution for enterprise-class customer value management. The ValueCloud enhances the value of CRM systems by providing the missing link to elevating conversations and shifting relationships from tactical to strategic by providing value insights from initial sales call all the way through to contract renewals. The ValueCloud® turns customer value insights into strategic assets that can be leveraged across the enterprise, from CXO’s, to line of business leaders, to Product Managers, to Marketers, to sales & sales support teams, to value managers. DecisionLink is trusted by top enterprise businesses, including Adobe, Caterpillar, CrowdStrike, DocuSign, Marketo, VMWare and more.

For more information, please visit www.decisionlink.com, call 800.670.8301 or engage with us on social media.

Media Contact:
Stephanie Hicks
Cosmo PR for DecisionLink
805-295-9455
stephanie@cosmo-pr.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:22pDINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:22pFULL HOUSE RESORTS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:22pIMMUNIC, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:22pCOCRYSTAL PHARMA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:21pCISCO : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:21pWATER NOW, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:21pAPPLIFE DIGITAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:21pBRICKELL : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:21pPENNANT GROUP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:21pWATERSTONE FINANCIAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 35-51 (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GENTING SINGAPORE LIMITED : GENTING SINGAPORE : 1Q Revenue Fell 36% on Covid Impact
2Shares of sensor maker AMS dive after proposes capital hike
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China's Tencent wins on lockdown gaming boom
4EC WORLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : EC WORLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : REIT Delivers Distribution Per ..
5ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN AMRO reports net loss of EUR 395 million in Q1 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group