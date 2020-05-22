Decisions taken by the Governing Council of the ECB: May 2020

22 May 2020

Decisions taken by the Governing Council of the ECB (in addition to decisions setting interest rates)

May 2020

External communication

Communication in relation to the German Federal Constitutional Court ruling of 5 May 2020

On 5 May 2020 the ECB issued a press release indicating that the Governing Council had taken note of the judgement issued by the German Federal Constitutional Court earlier that day regarding the public sector purchase programme (PSPP), on which it had received a preliminary briefing by the President of the Deutsche Bundesbank and by the legal department of the ECB, and remained fully committed to doing everything necessary within its mandate to meet the ECB's statutory objective of maintaining price stability.

Market operations

Guideline amending Guideline ECB/2014/31 on additional temporary measures relating to Eurosystem refinancing operations and eligibility of collateral

On 7 May 2020 the Governing Council adopted Guideline ECB/2020/29 amending Guideline ECB/2014/31 on additional temporary measures relating to Eurosystem refinancing operations and eligibility of collateral. This amending guideline implements the collateral easing measures decided by the Governing Council on 22 April 2020 in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The guideline is available on the ECB's website.

Ad hoc assessment of two new non-regulated markets

On 14 May 2020 the Governing Council decided to add the non-regulated Alternative Fixed-Income Market in Spain and the First North Market in Lithuania to the list of accepted non-regulated markets for assets eligible as collateral for Eurosystem monetary policy operations, following a positive assessment of their compliance with the criteria defined in the General Documentation. The complete list of accepted non-regulated markets is available on the ECB's website.

Expansion of additional credit claim frameworks in response to the COVID-19 pandemic

On 15 May 2020 the Governing Council approved changes to the temporary additional credit claim (ACC) frameworks of six national central banks (NCBs), upon request of the respective NCBs. The proposed