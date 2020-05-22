Decisions taken by the Governing Council of the ECB: May 2020

point security, detection of fraudulent payments and a status update on the TARGET2/T2S consolidation project and future real-time gross settlement services.
Advice on legislation
ECB Opinion on a proposal for a regulation on the establishment of a European instrument for temporary support to mitigate unemployment risks in an emergency (SURE) following the COVID-19 outbreak
On 8 May 2020 the Governing Council adopted Opinion CON/2020/14 on its own initiative.
ECB Opinion on amendments to Latvian national security, emergency situation and mobilisation laws On 11 May 2020 the Governing Council adopted Opinion CON/2020/15 at the request of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Latvia.
ECB Opinion on amendments to the Union prudential framework in response to the COVID-19 pandemic On 20 May 2020 the Governing Council adopted Opinion CON/2020/16 at the request of the Council of the European Union.
Corporate governance
Schedules for the meetings of the Governing Council and the General Council of the ECB in 2021
On 29 April 2020 the Governing Council approved its meeting schedule for 2021. The General Council also approved its meeting schedule for that year. The schedules are available on the ECB's website.
Appointment of two members of the Market Infrastructure Board
On 4 May 2020 the Governing Council appointed Mr Giandomenico Scarpelli, Head of the Payment Systems Directorate at the Banca d'Italia, as a Eurosystem national central bank (NCB) member of the Market Infrastructure Board and Ms Christina Wejshammar, Head of the Payments Department at Sveriges Riksbank, as a non-Eurosystem NCB member of the Board. These appointments were made with immediate effect until 31 May 2022 so as to coincide with the mandates of the other Board members who had been appointed or reappointed for 36 months from 1 June 2019.
Joint Eurosystem procurement legal framework
On 4 May 2020 the Governing Council took note of the 2019 annual report of the Eurosystem Procurement Coordination Office (EPCO) and approved the 2020 update of the EPCO procurement plan. On the same day, the Governing Council also adopted Decision ECB/2020/27 amending Decision ECB/2008/17 laying down the framework for joint Eurosystem procurement. The amending legal act, which takes stock of the positive experience with joint procurement of goods and services and the permanent nature of EPCO as decided by the Governing Council on 26 April 2019, caters for enlarged participation possibilities and more operational flexibility in the daily operations. The decision is available on the ECB's website.
International and European cooperation
19th annual review of the international role of the euro