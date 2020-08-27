Declaration by the High Representative on behalf of the EU on the alignment of certain countries concerning restrictive measures against the Democratic People's Republic of Korea

On 30 July 2020 the Council adopted Decision (CFSP) 2020/1136[1] amending Council Decision (CFSP) 2016/849.

The Council confirmed the list of individuals and entities subject to the EU's autonomous sanctions against the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

The Candidate Countries Republic of North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Albania[2], the country of the Stabilisation and Association Process and potential candidate Bosnia and Herzegovina, and the EFTA countries Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway, members of the European Economic Area, as well as Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova align themselves with this Council Decision.

They will ensure that their national policies conform to this Council Decision.

The European Union takes note of this commitment and welcomes it.

[1] Published on 30.07.2020 in the Official Journal of the European Union L 247/30.

[2] The Republic of North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Albania continue to be part of the Stabilisation and Association Process.