Declare : Announces New Executive Leadership Offerings to Women in Senior Roles

NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Declare , a premier leadership platform transforming how women learn, work and succeed announced today two new offerings designed to serve women in senior leadership positions: Executive Pods and a partnership with theBoardlist . Executive Pods and theBoardlist provide Declare's most senior members access to coaches, career elevation and the opportunity to broaden their networks.

Pods have been at the heart of Declare's success, providing mentorship and community to emerging and rising leaders. With the addition of Executive Pods, spearheaded by certified, professional coaches, Declare introduces enhanced programs and networks for the most senior-level members. Declare's corporate clients include Goldman Sachs, Orrick, TPG, Comcast, NEA, KKR and many others. In addition, Declare's members hail from another 320 companies including Facebook, Google, The New York Times, Bookings Holdings, Samsung, NBCUniversal, HBO, Rent The Runway, to name a few.

"Our member base has always sung the praises of our Pods as one of the most impactful aspects of the Declare program – but we hadn't yet tailored an offering to the executive set," said Beth Haggerty, co-founder and CEO, Declare. "With 24% of our membership being Director level and above, the demand for an executive version of Pods was clear. At each phase of the career journey, there are different needs and hurdles. We are now delivering on the request to curate groups of executives to receive customized support from highly-seasoned, certified coaches, further accelerating and fine-tuning their skillset."

The company also announced today its partnership with theBoardlist , a leading platform for executives and board directors to nominate and discover outstanding board-ready women. Declare will offer theBoardlist platform to senior, highly qualified members. Recognizing the strong skills these women have demonstrated over the course of their careers, Declare will endorse their preparedness to serve key board-level positions in non- and for-profit organizations of all sizes.

Since its launch in 2016, theBoardlist has facilitated 600 company board searches and has influenced placement of more than 135 women to public and private company boards.

"Partnering with Declare allows us to reach a robust community of women who have already made an impact on the businesses they lead. This will provide organizations on our platform a growing range of highly curated board candidates to fit their specific needs," said Shannon Gordon, CEO of theBoardlist. "Working with Declare is helping improve the discovery of strong female candidates with the companies that need them most. These women want to further their careers and explore new opportunities, and we here at theBoardlist are excited to give them that opportunity."

For more information about how to sign-up for Declare's Executive Pods and for professionally trained coaches to apply, visit www.declare.co .

About Declare

Declare is the leading leadership platform for women, providing robust leadership training and career advancement for professional women and specializing in helping companies build high-performing diverse teams. Declare members represent top technology, financial services, media, consulting, healthcare, asset management, and consumer companies. Launched in 2017, the Declare platform comprises thriving communities in New York, San Francisco, London, Boston, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. The platform equips members with both in-person and online leadership training, mentorship, curated networking groups, job placement and opportunities and unmatched community resources. For more information, please visit https://declare.co/ and follow @declare.co on Instagram.

Media Contact:

BAM Communications for Declare

Declare@bamcommunications.biz

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/declare-announces-new-executive-leadership-offerings-to-women-in-senior-roles-300874399.html

SOURCE Declare