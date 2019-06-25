Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Declare : Announces New Executive Leadership Offerings to Women in Senior Roles

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 10:25am EDT

NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Declare, a premier leadership platform transforming how women learn, work and succeed announced today two new offerings designed to serve women in senior leadership positions: Executive Pods and a partnership with theBoardlist.  Executive Pods and theBoardlist provide Declare's most senior members access to coaches, career elevation and the opportunity to broaden their networks.

(PRNewsfoto/Declare)

Pods have been at the heart of Declare's success, providing mentorship and community to emerging and rising leaders. With the addition of Executive Pods, spearheaded by certified, professional coaches, Declare introduces enhanced programs and networks for the most senior-level members. Declare's corporate clients include Goldman Sachs, Orrick, TPG, Comcast, NEA, KKR and many others.  In addition, Declare's members hail from another 320 companies including Facebook, Google, The New York Times, Bookings Holdings, Samsung, NBCUniversal, HBO, Rent The Runway, to name a few.

"Our member base has always sung the praises of our Pods as one of the most impactful aspects of the Declare program – but we hadn't yet tailored an offering to the executive set," said Beth Haggerty, co-founder and CEO, Declare. "With 24% of our membership being Director level and above, the demand for an executive version of Pods was clear.  At each phase of the career journey, there are different needs and hurdles.  We are now delivering on the request to curate groups of executives to receive customized support from highly-seasoned, certified coaches, further accelerating and fine-tuning their skillset."

The company also announced today its partnership with theBoardlist, a leading platform for executives and board directors to nominate and discover outstanding board-ready women. Declare will offer theBoardlist platform to senior, highly qualified members. Recognizing the strong skills these women have demonstrated over the course of their careers, Declare will endorse their preparedness to serve key board-level positions in non- and for-profit organizations of all sizes.

Since its launch in 2016, theBoardlist has facilitated 600 company board searches and has influenced placement of more than 135 women to public and private company boards. 

"Partnering with Declare allows us to reach a robust community of women who have already made an impact on the businesses they lead. This will provide organizations on our platform a growing range of highly curated board candidates to fit their specific needs," said Shannon Gordon, CEO of theBoardlist. "Working with Declare is helping improve the discovery of strong female candidates with the companies that need them most. These women want to further their careers and explore new opportunities, and we here at theBoardlist are excited to give them that opportunity."

For more information about how to sign-up for Declare's Executive Pods and for professionally trained coaches to apply, visit www.declare.co

About Declare
Declare is the leading leadership platform for women, providing robust leadership training and career advancement for professional women and specializing in helping companies build high-performing diverse teams. Declare members represent top technology, financial services, media, consulting, healthcare, asset management, and consumer companies. Launched in 2017, the Declare platform comprises thriving communities in New York, San Francisco, London, Boston, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. The platform equips members with both in-person and online leadership training, mentorship, curated networking groups, job placement and opportunities and unmatched community resources. For more information, please visit https://declare.co/ and follow @declare.co on Instagram.

Media Contact:
BAM Communications for Declare
Declare@bamcommunications.biz

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/declare-announces-new-executive-leadership-offerings-to-women-in-senior-roles-300874399.html

SOURCE Declare


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:54aTURK HAVA YOLLARI AO : Turkish Airlines opens new destination in Nigeria
AQ
10:53aINDUSTRIAL BANK OF KOREA : North Korea running trade deficit with China, South Korea bank says
AQ
10:51aT. ROWE PRICE : Baby Boomer Women Significantly Lag Baby Boomer Men In 401(K) Savings
PU
10:51aSOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA : Announcement – Clarification ref. Court decision on Oltchim – 25 June 2019
PU
10:51aJune Yields Two Best Workplace Awards for Clark Nuber PS
BU
10:50aUNILEVER : to shut ice cream facility in Nevada, cut 300 jobs
RE
10:50aSuez partners with fracta to provide leading-edge technology to enhance pipe asset management program
GL
10:48aRELX : Organized Cybercrime Targets EMEA, as Mobile Delivers Risk and Reward across Region; Eighty Percent of All Transactions in the UK are from Mobile Devices, Driving Lower Attack Rates
AQ
10:48aOPTIMIZERX CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
10:47aPakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER Dated 25-06-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About