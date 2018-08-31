Decline in Japan factory output raises growth worries

Trade ministry data out on Friday showed factory output fell 0.1 percent in July from the previous month, undershooting economists' median estimate of a 0.2 percent rise, following declines of 1.8 percent in June and 0.2 percent in May.

Manufacturers surveyed by the trade ministry expect output to rise 5.6 percent in August and 0.5 percent in September.

Factory output has levelled off in recent months due in part to a slowdown in exports. Natural disasters, including early July's heavy rains and flooding in western Japan, temporarily halted production at some companies such as carmakers.

The outlook on factory output and a broader economy is far from assured, given fragile domestic demand and trade tensions between the United States and its trading partners.

The ministry cut its assessment of industrial output, citing weakness in some areas despite gradual pick-up in production.

Japan's economy rebounded from a first-quarter contraction in the June quarter led by strong household and business spending.

The unemployment rate rose to 2.5 percent in July from 2.4 percent in the previous month, while the jobs-to-applicants ratio rose to 1.63 jobs per applicant from 1.62 seen in June, posting the highest level since January 1974, separate data showed.

Despite the solid economy and tight labour market, inflation is struggling to accelerate as slow wage gains keep a lid on private consumption because companies are unconvinced about the sustainability of growth and are wary of raising fixed labour costs.

Tokyo's core consumer price index (CPI), which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, rose 0.9 percent in the year to August, versus a 0.8 percent rise expected by economists, less than half the central bank's 2 percent target.

The Tokyo index is available a month before nationwide core CPI, and serves as a leading indicator of consumer inflation.

Japan's annual core consumer inflation, which includes oil products but excludes volatile fresh food prices, held steady at 0.8 percent in July, data showed last week.

The Bank of Japan last month conceded inflation could fall short of its elusive 2 percent target until early 2021 and made its policy framework more sustainable as options dwindle.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Eric Meijer)

By Tetsushi Kajimoto