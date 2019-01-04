Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Decline in South Africa's private sector eases, fanning recovery hopes -PMI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2019 | 09:07am CET

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 4 (Reuters) - South Africa's private sector activity contracted for the sixth month in a row in December as both output and new orders fell further while purchases also dropped, though the overall rate of decline eased, a survey showed on Friday.

The Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), compiled by IHS Markit, rose to 49.0 from 48.2 in November, still below the 50 mark separating expansion from contraction that was last reached in June.

Three of the five sub-indices were contracted, but all showed slower rates of decline, signalling a recovery from October's four-year low.

"Reports of a turnaround in the economy helped ease the decline," said IHS Markit economist David Owen.

"The headline PMI was at its highest since July when conditions first deteriorated. Firms reported movement in a number of sectors, with the jobs market also elevated into expansionary territory," Owen said.

Africa's most industrialised economy went into recession in the first half of 2018 but grew by an unexpected 2.2 percent in the third as manufacturing and agricultural production accelerated.

South Africa's growth outlook however remains uncertain, with a widening budget deficit and ballooning debt as well as trade wrangles between China and the United States posing big risks to an already modest growth forecast of 1.7 percent for 2019.

Detailed PMI data are only available under licence from

IHS Markit and customers need to apply for a licence. To subscribe to the full data, click on the link below: https://www.ihsmarkit.com/about/contact-us.html

For further information, please phone IHS Markit on +8006275 4800 or email economics@ihsmarkit.com

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by John Stonestreet)

((mfuneko.toyana@thomsonreuters.com; +27117753153; Reuters Messaging: mfuneko.toyana.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:17aEx-Credit Suisse bankers arrested on U.S. charges over Mozambique loans
RE
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:11aUK's Ofgem bans Economy Energy from taking on new customers
RE
09:11aUK shop prices rise at fastest pace in nearly six years - BRC
RE
09:11aUK house prices take pre-Brexit hit - Nationwide
RE
09:07aDecline in South Africa's private sector eases, fanning recovery hopes -PMI
RE
09:00aAB Inbev's Zimbabwe unit ends cash plan amid govt opposition
RE
08:53aOil prices rise by more than 1 pct on China-U.S. trade talks, OPEC cuts
RE
08:53aOil prices rise by more than 1 pct on China-U.S. trade talks, OPEC cuts
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Bristol-Myers to buy Celgene for $74 billion in largest biopharma deal
2Bristol-Myers to buy Celgene for $74 billion in largest biopharma deal
3SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. : SALLY BEAUTY : Supply and Beauty Systems Group Expand Hair Color and Hair Care S..
4APPLE : Intense Growth Fears Pummel Stocks After Apple Cuts Revenue Forecast
5BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY : BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Advances in Cancer Drugs Fuel Blockbuster Deal

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.