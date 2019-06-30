Log in
Decline in South Korea's Exports Accelerates in June

06/30/2019 | 08:54pm EDT

By Kwanwoo Jun

The decline in South Korea's exports accelerated in June, mainly due to falling memory-chip prices and weak demand amid U.S.-China trade tensions.

Exports fell 13.5% from a year earlier to $44.18 billion in June, a steeper decline from the revised 9.5% drop in May, according to preliminary data released by the trade ministry and the customs office on Monday.

The latest reading was however, slightly better than the median market forecast for a 14.8% decline.

Imports also decreased 11.1% from a year earlier to $40.01 billion after a revised 1.8% fall in the previous month. Despite the fall in exports, trade surplus in June widened to $4.17 billion from $2.25 billion in May, largely in line with a forecast of $4 billion.

The ministry said Korea's outbound shipments in June fell for the seventh month in value largely due to the falling prices of semiconductors and petrochemicals. Exports to China, which accounts for one quarter of the total shipments, declined in June at the sharpest pace since 2009, the trade ministry said.

The gloomy trade data came as fears of escalation in U.S.-China trade tensions have eased following President Trump's meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping over the weekend, on the sidelines of the G-20 meeting in Japan to get troubled trade talks back on track without imposing further tariffs.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

