DecoTurf® Chosen for Tennis Courts at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo

Selection marks the fifth time a brand from California Sports Surfaces’ portfolio has been chosen for use in the Olympic Games

California Sports Surfaces, an industry-leading manufacturer of sports surfaces and division of ICP Building Solutions Group (ICP BSG), announced today that its brand DecoTurf® has been selected as the tennis court surface for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The trusted low-maintenance DecoTurf® surface was chosen by the Tokyo Organizing Committee for the prestigious event, marking the fifth time California Sports Surfaces will provide the surface for the Olympic Games. DecoTurf® meets the standards set by the International Tennis Federation (ITF), and as such, has been used for events around the world. The full-depth resilient surface provides maximum comfort and consistent playability. The colors chosen for the event are two tones: US Open blue and US Open green.

“DecoTurf® is the official surface of the US Open as well as dozens of other high-profile international events around the world, and now we are proud to announce it as the surface of choice for the 2020 Olympic Games,” said Tom Magner, director of sales, California Sports Surfaces. “There’s no greater spotlight than the Olympic Games. We’re proud and excited to continue to support and advance the game of tennis on the global stage.”

DecoTurf's multilayer cushioned tennis surface was chosen for its excellent flatness and homogeneity, ability to provide stable ball bounces and players’ intended ball speeds, strong durability and low maintenance requirements. The Ariake Tennis Park will feature DecoTurf® technology across all 12 match courts and eight practice courts. DecoTurf is also featured in the Utsubo Tennis Center located in Osaka, Japan, which is a designated training facility for Olympic and Paralympic athletes competing in Tokyo’s 2020 games.

In addition to the company’s selection for five Olympic Games, California Sports Surfaces’ trusted brands have also been chosen for use in six Paralympic Games, as well as every US Open since 1978; several NCAA Championships; the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea; the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, China; the Australian Open from 1988 through 2019; and other venues.

About California Sports Surfaces

California Sports Surfaces (CSS) is the leading supplier of prestigious sports surfacing product lines, such as DecoTurf®, Plexipave®, Rebound Ace®, Premier Sports Coatings®, StreetScape and Plexitrac®. As the first and only surface manufacturer to be awarded the status of International Tennis Federation (ITF) Recognition Elite Silver, CSS is the surface of multiple Olympic Games as well as other world-renowned events, including the US Open and the Australian Open. Several portable court systems are also available across the CSS product family.

About ICP Group

Innovative Chemical Products (ICP Group) is a leading specialty chemical manufacturer in North America and provides coatings, adhesives and sealants globally. With operations headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, and multiple manufacturing facilities around the world, ICP Group serves multiple end markets, including building materials, specialty construction, industrial, packaging, printing and sports surfaces. ICP Group is privately held and manufactures products under several recognized specialty groups. ICP Building Solutions Group (ICP BSG) is a division of ICP Group. For more information, visit www.icpgroup.com.

Innovative Chemical Products (ICP Group) is a portfolio company of Audax Private Equity.

