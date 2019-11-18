Log in
Decoding the Key Steps Involved in the Procurement Process | Experts at SpendEdge Provide Comprehensive Insights

11/18/2019 | 11:36am EST

SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest article on the steps involved in the procurement process.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191118005626/en/

Procurement is an umbrella term that involves several core business functions and complex processes. Therefore, it becomes imperative for organizations to consider it as a part of the organization’s corporate strategy. Having an effective procurement process not only helps firms to pay the best price for goods and services but also minimizes order delays and mistakes by selecting the most reputable vendors.

At SpendEdge, we understand that every organization varies from the other in terms of their operations and requirements. Therefore, we have listed a few key steps involved in a successful procurement cycle.

Steps Involved in a Procurement Cycle

Step 1: Need recognition

A procurement cycle starts when an organization realizes the need for a good or service. The needs for the goods or services can be internal or external depending on the business model. Apart from need recognition, businesses are expected to plan a budget for procuring goods and services to avoid excess spend.

Setting a budget for procuring goods and services is vital to minimize unnecessary spend. Request free platform access to identify key cost-saving opportunities in the organization.

Step #2: Vendor selection

Selecting the right vendor is one of the most crucial steps in the procurement process. Companies must identify potential vendors who can meet their requirements. They should also compare services offered by vendors to gain the best value for money and associate with vendors who have a strong reputation. For detailed insights, get in touch with our analysts here!

Step #3: Internal approval

Getting approvals for the concerned department is the next step in the procurement process. Companies need to get thumbs up from the internal finance department that controls the purchase of goods and services. This step also involves creating a purchasing requisition department document and submitting it to the finance department.

To know the complete steps involved in the procurement process, read the complete article here!

You may also like:

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Request free proposal to know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal


© Business Wire 2019
