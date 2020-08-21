Decorated veteran at center of U.S. fraud charges on border-wall fundraising

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Brian Kolfage lost both legs and his
right hand in a 2004 rocket attack in Iraq. He earned a Purple
Heart and became known as one of the most severely injured U.S.
service members to survive the war.
It was this reputation as a war hero - showcased
particularly in conservative media - that helped him raise $27
million for President Donald Trump’s promised “wall” on the
U.S. southern border, a centerpiece of Trump’s 2016 presidential
campaign.
Now Kolfage is one of four defendants, including former
presidential adviser Steve Bannon, named in a federal indictment
alleging the group secretly diverted hundreds of thousands of
dollars for their personal use. The indictment was unveiled in
New York Thursday.
Last year, Kolfage told Reuters that his wall initiative
stemmed from a desire to bolster American security amid an
onslaught of immigrants from Mexico. “As citizens
of our country, it’s our duty to do what’s right,” the former
airman said.
At the time, Kolfage, 38, said his team had coordinated
closely with the White House. Trump associate Kris Kobach - a
former Kansas Secretary of State and attorney for Kolfage’s
organization - briefed the president regularly on the effort,
Kolfage said.
Kolfage made a seemingly patriotic promise not to “take a
penny” from the wall venture. But U.S. attorneys from the
Southern District of New York said in their indictment that the
pledge was actually cover for a fraud and money laundering
scheme that appealed to credulous donors with a story of
Kolfage’s “sainthood.”
“Some of those donors wrote directly to Kolfage that they
did not have a lot of money and were skeptical of online
fundraising, but they were giving what they could because they
trusted Kolfage would keep his word,” the indictment says.
Kolfage and Kobach did not respond to calls or messages
seeking comment. Kolfage’s lawyer also declined to comment,
saying he was still gathering information about the charges.
Upon leaving court in Manhattan on Thursday where he pleaded
not guilty to the charges, Bannon told reporters the indictment
was a “fiasco” meant to thwart efforts to build a wall. Reuters
was unable to reach him separately. The other two partners,
Andrew Badolato and Timothy Shea, were released on bond. They
did not return calls and emails seeking comment. A public
defender in Florida who represented Badolato at the hearing
declined to comment.
Trump told reporters Thursday that from what he had read
about the wall venture, he “didn't like it” and sought to
distance himself from those charged. A White House spokesperson
told Reuters Thursday that it had nothing to add to the
president’s comments.
Americans all over the country poured money into the wall
project, including Benton Stevens, an 8-year-old Texas boy who
set up a hot chocolate stand and website to raise funds in early
2019. Stevens donated approximately $28,000 to Kolfage’s effort,
according to his parents, and he helped cut the ribbon on
Kolfage’s first completed wall project.
Jennifer Stevens, Benton’s mother, said in an interview with
Reuters on Thursday that Kolfage’s enterprise had seemed “pretty
legit,” and it would surprise her if the charges against Kolfage
were true.
“Of course, Benton doesn’t know any of this and we probably
won’t let him know about the latest news, because I don't want
him to think his efforts were - you know, he's 8," she added.
The wall venture was not the first - or the last - instance
in which Kolfage used his military record as a marketing tool
and encountered controversy.
He became steeped in right-wing politics after his return
from Iraq and helped launch conservative news sites. His social
media posts – including false claims that President Obama’s
birth certificate was fake – led Facebook in 2018 to ban him for
breaking its rules against “coordinated inauthentic behavior,” a
Facebook spokeswoman told Reuters in 2019.
In an appearance on Fox News opinion host Laura Ingraham’s
show, Kolfage complained that he was being treated unfairly by
Facebook. “I sacrificed three limbs for everybody, for your
freedom, for your families’ freedom,” he said. He also promoted
a GoFundMe campaign that raised $600,000 for Brett Kavanaugh
during his contentious Supreme Court nomination.
Judicial ethics guidelines prohibit justices from accepting
such donations, and in the end the money was not sent to
Kavanaugh. The group said they would give the money instead to
the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Washington, D.C., and some
donors withdrew their pledges.
At the end of 2018, the archdiocese told Quartz it had
received just over $320,000. The archdiocese did not return a
request for comment on Thursday.
In March, as the COVID-19 pandemic spurred worldwide
shortages of protective medical gear, Kolfage told Reuters he
had launched a business called America First Medical to find and
sell scarce face masks and tests to the U.S. government and
hospitals. He said his goal was to prevent price gouging and
scams. The prices for the masks he sold were steep, but he said
they were lower than other vendors’ and he would receive only
modest commissions.
“Our sole mission in this whole thing is supplying American
citizens with the equipment they need,” he said, lamenting that
the federal government had not responded to his mask offers,
including pitches on Instagram.
'SEVEN FIGURES’
Kolfage was born in Detroit and grew up in Hawaii, according
to his website. In Iraq, he was nearly killed in the rocket
attack on Sept. 11, 2004. He ultimately moved to Arizona and
married Ashley Kolfage, who describes herself on Instagram as a
model.
Initially, Kolfage was celebrated by members of both
parties. In 2012, he attended President Obama’s State of the
Union address as the guest of then-U.S. Representative Gabrielle
Giffords, a Democrat.
He told Reuters in the 2019 interview that he had earned
“seven figures” by creating popular conservative websites such
as Freedom Daily, profiting from advertising revenue, and then
selling them. Reuters was unable to verify Kolfage’s claim about
his earnings.
In December 2018, Kolfage launched a fundraising campaign on
the GoFundMe platform called “We the People Build the Wall,”
promising to turn over all money to the federal government. The
appeal immediately attracted a flood of donations, aided by
attention from Fox News and other media.
Facebook removed several pages about the campaign for
violating the social media company’s misrepresentation policies,
according to a Facebook spokeswoman in 2019.
Asked about the removals in the June 2019 interview with
Reuters, Kolfage said he wasn’t involved in Facebook posts. ”I
don’t touch the Facebook stuff, that’s our social media” people,
Kolfage said.
But according to Thursday’s indictment, Kolfage told Shea,
his partner and now co-defendant, that he could justify secret
payments to Kolfage as compensation for his work on “social
media.”
In January 2019, Kolfage announced his team would not donate
the funds to the government but would instead use the money to
hire private contractors to build it. He rebranded the effort as
“We Build the Wall” and started a nonprofit organization with
that name. GoFundMe donors were given the option to get refunds
or transfer the funds to the new group.
In the new campaign, Kolfage, Bannon and other participants
doubled down on promises that they weren’t keeping any of the
money. In January 2019, Kolfage wrote on Twitter: “I made a
promise I would NEVER take a penny….100% means 100% right?”
In another Twitter post, he asked donors to the wall to buy
from his “Military Grade Coffee” business to help him pay his
bills.
In March, Kolfage told Reuters he had begun accepting
$10,000 a month in salary from the wall organization, saying the
amount was modest compared to salaries paid by other nonprofits
of that size.
Actually, according to the indictment, he had received a
one-time payment of $100,000 as early as February 2019, plus
$20,000 a month routed through a Bannon nonprofit and
corporations that were supposedly working on the wall project.
Kolfage spent the money on items including home renovations,
cosmetic surgery, jewelry, a 2018 Land Rover and payments on a
fishing boat called "Warfighter," the indictment alleged.
GoFundMe said Friday that it had banned Kolfage from the
site given the fraud indictment.
‘QUITE DISAPPOINTING’
Some donors to “We Build the Wall” are withholding judgment
on the charges against Kolfage.
Ray Nurnberger, a lumber yard manager from Long Island, New
York, told Reuters on Thursday that they are “quite
disappointing” if true. But Nurnberger said he wouldn’t be
surprised if they were false, since the Manhattan U.S.
attorney’s office “has it in for anything or anyone to do with
President Trump.”
Ultimately, Kolfage’s group paid to build two sections of
wall, one about a mile and the other 3.5 miles. The project drew
praise from Donald Trump Jr., the president’s son, who credited
him for “showing really what capitalism is all about” at a July
2019 immigration symposium at the southern border, according to
a video posted on We Build the Wall’s website.
Amanda Miller, a spokeswoman for Donald Trump Jr., said in a
statement that he had no involvement with the group besides that
event.
“If he and others were deceived, the group deserves to be
held accountable for their actions,” she said.
