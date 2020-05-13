Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Decoupled Search Announces the Opening of London Office

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 08:32am EDT

LAS VEGAS, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Decoupled Search, Inc. (https://decoupledsearch.com), the premier provider of retained executive search for non-board level leadership positions in North America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific and India, announced today the opening of a new office in London.

"The decision to establish a physical presence in Western Europe is a natural extension of our strategy to maintain cost leadership in the retained executive search industry," said Pat Haro, Executive Chairman, Decoupled Search. "In addition to providing us with better access to our Western Europe-based customers, our new London office will give us the time zone proximity needed to reduce search fulfillment cycle times and improve the candidate experience by offering more frequent & convenient evaluation interview schedules."

The company has initiated a search for a United Kingdom-based Managing Director, United Kingdom & Ireland to lead their operations.

Coronavirus Impact

According to Mr. Haro, the investment in the new London office is expected to be NPV neutral, assuming a 50% decrease in worldwide demand for executive search in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. "We're undertaking this expansion not to increase capacity, but to reduce search fulfillment costs, enhance the candidate experience, and improve customer satisfaction," said Haro.

About Decoupled Search

Decoupled Search is the premier provider of retained executive search for non-board level leadership positions in North America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific and India. We produce great hires with superior candidate reliability for 1/3 the cost of traditional retained executive search.

Contacts

Pat Haro
+44 (20) 3727-0260
237836@email4pr.com

Andrea Wasser
+1 (702) 782-2758
237836@email4pr.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/decoupled-search-announces-the-opening-of-london-office-301058033.html

SOURCE Decoupled Search, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:46aACCORD FINANCIAL : Announces Delay in Filing of First Quarter 2020 Financial Statements and MD&A and Release of Financial Results
AQ
08:46aHow Sales Analytics Helped a Leading Pharma Company with Sampling Optimization | A Quantzig Success Story
BU
08:46aITRON : Receives OpenADR Certification for its Distributed Energy Resource Management System (DERMS)
BU
08:46aAppian Announces Integration Partnership with Box for Deep Collaboration
GL
08:46aINGERSOLL RAND : to Virtually Participate at 2020 Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference
BU
08:46aSprott Resource Holdings Inc. Announces Termination of Management Services Agreement
GL
08:45aECKERT & ZIEGLER : DZ Bank reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
08:45aMISSION READY : IIROC Trading Halt - MRS
AQ
08:44aFINJAN : Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
08:44aOMNIQ to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2020 Results
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group