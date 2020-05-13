LAS VEGAS, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Decoupled Search, Inc. (https://decoupledsearch.com), the premier provider of retained executive search for non-board level leadership positions in North America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific and India, announced today the opening of a new office in London.

"The decision to establish a physical presence in Western Europe is a natural extension of our strategy to maintain cost leadership in the retained executive search industry," said Pat Haro, Executive Chairman, Decoupled Search. "In addition to providing us with better access to our Western Europe-based customers, our new London office will give us the time zone proximity needed to reduce search fulfillment cycle times and improve the candidate experience by offering more frequent & convenient evaluation interview schedules."

The company has initiated a search for a United Kingdom-based Managing Director, United Kingdom & Ireland to lead their operations.

Coronavirus Impact

According to Mr. Haro, the investment in the new London office is expected to be NPV neutral, assuming a 50% decrease in worldwide demand for executive search in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. "We're undertaking this expansion not to increase capacity, but to reduce search fulfillment costs, enhance the candidate experience, and improve customer satisfaction," said Haro.

About Decoupled Search

Decoupled Search is the premier provider of retained executive search for non-board level leadership positions in North America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific and India. We produce great hires with superior candidate reliability for 1/3 the cost of traditional retained executive search.

Contacts

Pat Haro

+44 (20) 3727-0260

237836@email4pr.com

Andrea Wasser

+1 (702) 782-2758

237836@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/decoupled-search-announces-the-opening-of-london-office-301058033.html

SOURCE Decoupled Search, Inc.